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Alcatraz founder’s AI vehicle inspection startup raises $10M

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Alcatraz founder’s AI vehicle inspection startup raises $10M
 

Vince Gaydarzhiev, founder and president of biometric access control company Alcatraz AI, has raised $10 million for his second venture, Self Inspection, an AI-powered vehicle condition platform that uses computer vision to automate automotive inspections. Gaydarzhiev continues to lead Alcatraz while building the San Diego-based startup.

The round was led by Sheryl Sandberg’s Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners, with participation from U.S. AutoForce, Westlake Financial, BrightCap Ventures and others. The company said the funding will support expansion in North America and Europe, enhance its AI capabilities and deepen relationships with enterprise customers.

The platform uses smartphone cameras and computer vision to assess vehicle condition, generate standardized inspection reports and estimate repair costs, creating a digital record that follows a vehicle throughout its lifecycle.

Gaydarzhiev founded Alcatraz in 2016 after working at Apple on hardware prototyping during the development of Face ID.

While the two companies serve different markets, both are built around AI and computer vision. Alcatraz applies facial authentication to physical access control, while Self Inspection uses smartphone cameras and machine learning to assess vehicle condition and generate standardized inspection reports.

Alcatraz closed a $50 million Series B round in April to accelerate expansion into new verticals and international markets. Gaydarzhiev remains the company’s president, while CEO Tina D’Agostin oversees  day-to-day operations.

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