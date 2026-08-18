Ambiq ships low-power edge AI chips for wearables, biometric devices

Ambiq has made the Apollo330 Plus and Apollo510 Lite series low-power system-on-chip (SoC) commercially available through its online store and authorized distributors.

They are optimized for AI workloads in battery-powered wearables, hearables, augmented reality devices and digital health monitors.

The series consists of the Apollo330 Plus, Apollo330B Plus, Apollo330M Plus, Apollo510 Lite, Apollo510B Lite, and Apollo510D Lite.

The processors use Arm Cortex-M55 cores running at https://ambiq.com/product/apollo330-plus-series/up to 250 MHz with Helium vector extensions to accelerate signal processing and machine learning inference.

According to Ambiq, the processors deliver up to 16 times the performance and 30 times the AI energy efficiency of Arm Cortex-M4-based designs.

The integrated Arm processors deliver up to 16 times higher performance and up to 30 times better AI energy efficiency. The performance figure comes from comparing the Cortex-M55 with the Cortex-M4.

The chips also incorporate Ambiq’s secureSPOT 3.0 security architecture, using Arm TrustZone to isolate trusted software and sensitive operations.

While Ambiq did not announce a biometric customer or reference design, the processors’ combination of low-power AI acceleration and secure execution makes them well suited to on-device biometric applications where battery life and privacy are critical.

Voice biometrics is one potential application. The processors could run speaker recognition models locally, extracting and comparing voice templates without sending biometric data to the cloud.

Fingerprint recognition is another potential application. Ambiq processors have previously powered biometric credentials, including SentryCard’s fingerprint authentication platform for physical and logical access control.

Whether the chips become significant for biometrics will depend on adoption by device makers. Their commercial availability nevertheless gives manufacturers another option for running biometric matching and AI inference directly on low-power edge devices instead of relying on cloud processing.

Article Topics

AI chips | Ambiq | biometrics at the edge | wearables