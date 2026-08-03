Apple eyes facial recognition for smart home hub

Apple is reportedly developing a Siri-powered smart home hub that uses facial recognition to identify household members and display personalized content, according to Bloomberg.

The device is expected to feature a seven-inch display that recognizes who is looking at the screen. It could also estimate a person’s distance from the device and adjust the size and type of information displayed accordingly.

Once it recognizes a household member, the hub could display personalized information such as calendars, notes and other user-specific content.

Bloomberg also reports that Apple is developing a higher-end version of the hub with a nine-inch display and a robotic arm that can move the screen.

The hub would support FaceTime video calls, smart home controls, security camera monitoring, photo viewing, music playback and an intercom function. It is reportedly designed to serve as the primary visual interface for Apple’s connected home ecosystem, allowing users to control HomeKit-enabled devices including smart locks, speakers, lighting and security accessories.

Bloomberg reports that Apple could release the hub between October 2026 and early 2027.

The company is also said to be working on a separate home security camera to compete with Amazon’s Ring products.

The reported expansion of facial recognition into the home comes as Apple continues to face scrutiny over how it collects and manages biometric data.

Illinois lawsuit raises questions on control of face biometric data

Apple’s smart home devices are expected to launch as the company faces a certified class action in Illinois over the facial grouping feature in its Photos app.

The lawsuit centers on the Photos app feature previously known as People and now called People & Pets. Plaintiffs allege Apple scans facial biometrics to group photographs of the same individual, then synchronizes that biometric information across devices through iCloud without obtaining the informed consent required under Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

The reported maximum exposure of roughly US$32.5 billion is based on an estimated 6.5 million class members and BIPA’s statutory damages of up to US$5,000 per intentional violation. Negligent violations can carry damages of up to US$1,000 per person.

If the reported smart home hub launches, it would further expand Apple’s use of facial recognition beyond mobile devices and into the connected home, where questions around biometric privacy and user consent are likely to receive renewed attention.

Article Topics

Apple | Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) | biometrics | consumer electronics | face biometrics | smart homes