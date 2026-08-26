ASEAN’s DEFA sets stage for regional digital identity interoperability

ASEAN’s landmark Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) is moving toward implementation, setting the stage for interoperable digital identity, digital trade and trusted cross-border services across Southeast Asia.

Negotiated over 14 rounds since September 2023, DEFA allows member states to implement commitments at different speeds through its “ASEAN minus X” mechanism, reflecting the region’s diverse levels of digital maturity.

ASEAN’s 11 member states span some of the world’s most advanced digital identity ecosystems alongside countries still building foundational infrastructure. Rather than creating a single regional identity system, DEFA aims to make national systems interoperable across borders.

As the World Bank notes, “making verifiable credentials widely usable within countries and across borders is a powerful opportunity for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement,” highlighting the role trusted digital credentials could play in regional trade, travel and public services.

Interoperability without uniformity

ASEAN has 680 million people and a digital economy approaching $2 trillion. “DEFA is an attempt to turn ASEAN’s 11 national markets into something closer to one regional digitally-savvy market,” writes Mario Masaya, VP of research, technology and financial services at the US–ASEAN Business Council.

ASEAN’s digital identity landscape ranges from mature platforms such as Singapore’s Singpass and Malaysia’s digital identity ecosystem to countries still developing foundational infrastructure. DEFA is designed to accommodate those differences rather than eliminate them.

“DEFA creates new pathways for women entrepreneurs, rural innovators and youth-led start-ups,” said ASEAN Secretary–General Kao Kim Hourn. Getting all members on board has meant an inclusive approach.

Next steps are crucial to DEFA success

DEFA will only deliver its full benefits once signed and enforced, with each member transforming commitments into law. The speed of implementation will differ.

Masaya suggests that ASEAN should establish concrete targets, with annual metrics for digital trade or SME exports tracked. International monitoring and technical support would help lagging members.

The OECD estimates DEFA could increase intra-ASEAN trade by up to 20 percent by lowering costs for the region’s 71 million micro, small and medium enterprises, which account for 97 percent of businesses and 85 percent of employment.

Beyond trade, DEFA also covers cybersecurity, consumer protection and trusted digital transactions as scams across East Asia and Oceania continue to rise.

Many millions across Southeast Asia are already using national digital wallets such as Vietnam’s VNeID, Singapore’s Singpass, and Indonesia’s IKD. The challenge is making these systems work together across borders. ASEAN might not need a single regional wallet but common rules on trusted issuers, privacy, security and communication could link national platforms.

Regional trust without a regional ID

Rather than creating a single regional digital identity, ASEAN appears to be pursuing interoperability through common trust frameworks that allow national identity systems and digital wallets to work together across borders while remaining under domestic control.

Adopting similar standards would allow ASEAN to connect its diverse systems, simplify cross‑border transactions and ensure credentials are trusted both within the region and internationally.

EU‑style alignment could help ASEAN become a unified digital identity ecosystem, lowering costs for businesses and citizens while strengthening regional integration.

Ultimately, DEFA’s success will be judged by whether investors view ASEAN as one integrated digital market rather than 11 fragmented ones. ASEAN’s digital economy could provide opportunities for business and enterprising individuals if borders can be crossed with proper DEFA implementation and buy-in.

Article Topics

ASEAN | biometrics | cross border identity verification | digital economy | digital identity | digital payments | interoperability