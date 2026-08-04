Assa Abloy acquires Gunnebo Entrance Control, adding biometric-ready gates

Assa Abloy has agreed to acquire Gunnebo Entrance Control to add a portfolio of speed gates, automated fare gates, full-height turnstiles, and retail entrance controls that can connect biometric identity checks with the physical movement of people.

Gunnebo Entrance Control provides pedestrian access systems for airports, transit networks, offices, and other environments. Its products manage how people enter and move through secured locations.

For airports, the company supplies equipment for pre-security checks, boarding, immigration, lounge access, and movement of arriving passengers. Its gates use sensors and passage control software to monitor movement through each lane.

Airport operator AENA recently launched an approximately US$1.14 million tender to upgrade biometric eGates supplied by Gunnebo and dormakaba. The $436,000 Gunnebo portion covers gates at Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat airports.

Depending on the product, the gates can detect tailgating, piggybacking, wrong-way movement, crawling, obstructions, and attempts by more than one person to pass using a single authorization. They can also record an event or issue an alarm when irregular behavior is detected.

“This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business,” says Nico Delvaux, president and CEO of Assa Abloy.

Gunnebo Entrance Control will become part of the Pedestrian segment within Assa Abloy’s Entrance Systems division. The company says the acquisition will complement its existing pedestrian access portfolio and expand its ability to provide efficient entrance systems.

Headquartered in Maresfield, UK, the acquired business has roughly 670 people employed. Gunnebo has manufacturing plants across Europe, the United States, and Asia to provide additional production capacity and an international customer base.

“By adding talented people, strong expertise, and innovative solutions, we will further strengthen our ability to support customers with secure, reliable, and efficient entrance solutions,” says Massimo Grassi, executive vice president of Assa Abloy and head of its Entrance Systems division.

Gunnebo Entrance Control generated about US$172 million in sales in 2025. Assa Abloy says the company has a good EBIT margin, but the acquisition will initially have a small dilutive effect on earnings per share.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Article Topics

ABC gates | access control | airport biometrics | Assa Abloy | biometrics | Gunnebo