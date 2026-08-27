Australian age assurance regulator a step closer to stronger investigatory powers

An Australian Senate Committee has endorsed amendments to the country’s social media minimum age law to give the eSafety Commissioner greater investigation and enforcement powers.

Pass the legislation is the lone recommendation from the report published by the Australian Senate’s Environment and Communications Legislation Committee on the Online Safety Amendment (Strengthening Enforcement for the Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2026.

The conclusions of the report acknowledge a range of views about the effectiveness and risks of the social media minimum age framework, but also that the committee’s scope is limited to the effectiveness of eSafety’s regulatory powers. Those powers come with privacy and proportionality concerns, but are necessary to make the law work as intended.

Critically, the Bill would repeal section 63G and replace it with expanded powers for the eSafety Commissioner. It would also double the civil penalties that eSafety can levy.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told the Committee that she needs increased powers to compel documentation from regulated online platforms, and that self-reporting will not provide sufficient oversight.

The report notes that the early implementation results show limited success, along with “concerns about whether some platforms were taking reasonable steps.” In plain language, this quote from the report is a euphemism for platforms being caught haphazardly and improperly implementing age assurance technology.

The Committee received 35 submissions, and held a public hearing earlier this month in Canberra.

Opposition Senators pan the plan

Additional comments supplied by the Australian Greens claim that “The social media minimum age is not working, and will not work, to keep children and teenagers off social media platforms,” arguing for a Digital Duty of Care and that “It’s time to hit Big Tech where it hurts.”

The Coalition says compelling documents from platforms could violate the privacy of minors, and accuse Inman Grant of politicizing the issue by attacking Coalition politicians. It also argues that evidence in favor of device-level age checks is “compelling.”

The most explosive comments come from a dissenting report by Independent Senator Fatima Payman quotes an accusation from The Heads Up Alliance that the government’s figure of 4.7 million children’s accounts removed, which was later revealed to include duplicate and inactive accounts, is “a flat-out lie.”

Payman has a range of objections to the Bill and the government’s approach in general, suggesting that submitted evidence shows an age limit for social media causes more harm than it prevents. The Senator points to errors in the Age Assurance Technology Trial report and while recommending the advancement of the Digital Duty of Care, also emphasizes that it should advance only after robust consultation.

The comments conclude with a call fore an apology from the Age Check Certification Scheme for claiming “for falsely claiming that erroneous citation links in the Age Assurance Technology Trial report worked at the time the report was handed to government” and seek a refund for the trial.

Payman says her own investigation shows the ACCS’s claim that the errors were due to changes in citation links is not possible.

The government has said the errors Payman refers to amount to a “handful” out of 26 pages of citations, according to The Guardian. The ACCS initially denied using AI in crafting the citations, but The Guardian found four citations identifying ChatGPT as their source.

ACCS ED Tony Allen told Biometric Update in an email that there are three citations in question, each with benign explanations. One of the citations involves an incorrect DOI number, one is a correct link with the name of the principle misstated as that of the author and for another part of the link was mistakenly not included.

“It’s all been considered by the AU government,” Allen writes. “They are satisfied that these are merely human errors. Sen Payman (who is a long standing campaigner against the age assurance trial and policy) was trying to make something out of very minor errors or simple typos.

The ACCS plans to shortly add a correction to the cited reports, noting that all are true and real, and that the Australian government does not intend to take further action.

Article Topics

Age Assurance Technology Trial | Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | age verification | Australia age verification | eSafety Commissioner | social media