Australia’s myGov app passes 10M users as digital ID reforms advance

The official e-government app in Australia has hit a major milestone. Australia’s myGov now has more than 10 million people using the app, which enables access to federal government services including the Australian Tax Office, Medicare, Centrelink and many more.

“It is clear more people are choosing the convenience and security of the myGov app,” government services minister Katy Gallagher told 9News. “We’re focused on making government services easier and safer to access, and the myGov app is an important part of delivering that.”

Six million users, or almost 60 percent, are using the app’s biometric security features — such as finger or face biometrics — instead of the older username and password combination, which is easier to forget or have stolen. The Australian Taxation Office reported 1,547 cases of identity theft in June.

The myGov digital wallet holds government-issued cards such as Centrelink concession, for accessing social security payments, organ donor cards or healthcare in Medicare. The Medicare card was the most-used digital identity document in the myGov digital wallet, according to figures provided to 9News.

Beginning December 1 this year, the Albanese government is set to take the Australian Government Digital ID System (AGDIS) to the next stage of its framework. This is underpinned by the Digital ID Act 2024, while the government has made additional investment from the budget, to progress private sector participation.

“This next stage of Digital ID reform will open the government system to private sector participation while keeping security, privacy and consumer protection at the center,” finance minister Katy Gallagher said.

From December 2026, accredited private digital ID providers will be allowed to support selected Australian government services and charge commercially for their use. Businesses using myID will begin contributing to its costs from 1 January 2027. Businesses can apply to participate in AGDIS on December 1, and if accepted, will be added to the AGDIS Register.

Government agencies will continue using myID for free, and individuals will not be charged. Some services may opt for private providers where they offer better identity verification — for example, for people with foreign documents — but higher‑risk services will rely only on myID. Charging applies solely to business relying parties, with pricing to be finalized.

In May, it was revealed that the 2026-27 Federal Budget included a AU$654.3 million (around US$474 million) investment to expand the use of digital ID to verify identity, reduce data storage and improve government services access.

Overall, digital ID in Australia remains voluntary, with alternative identity verification options available.

Article Topics

Australia | digital government | digital ID | digital wallets | myGov (Australia)