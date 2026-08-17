Bangladesh is assembling the trust infrastructure needed for a digital economy

Bangladesh is assembling the foundational layers of a digital economy through a combination of national digital identity, trusted credentials, interoperable payments and governance reforms, with several major initiatives advancing in parallel.

Unified digital ID

Bangladesh is advancing the next phase of its “One Citizen, One Digital ID, One Digital Wallet” initiative with World Bank support under the D-STAR program. The platform is designed to provide a lifelong digital identity linked to a smartphone wallet for accessing public and private services.

Advisor to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Rehan Asif Asad, recently said that preparations are on the way, with the project now in the concept paper stage awaiting formal approval.

Key features of the initiative include automatic generation of a unified digital ID at birth linked to the parents’ national ID, a secure smartphone-based digital wallet and storage for digital ID cards and essential documents, and access to state services and ID verification. Officials say the platform will operate under consent-based data sharing supported by the Personal Data Protection Act and National Data Governance policy.

Digital identity management

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s banking regulator, Bangladesh Bank, chose the Nexus Smart ID platform to issue trusted digital identities, extending the country’s trust infrastructure into the financial sector.

The deployment will allow Bangladesh Bank to issue and manage certificate-based identities for people, devices and services through a corporate public key infrastructure (PKI), strengthening authentication across digital banking services.

This creates a strong foundation for information security within the organization, supported by a dependable public-key infrastructure (PKI) that includes defined roles, policies, and procedures. Nexus partner ESYSCO, in collaboration with Spectrum, will implement this solution.

In Groupe acquired Nexus in 2020.

Governance reforms

The broader policy agenda is also taking shape. At a recent meeting with government officials, representatives from Citibank, HSBC, Cisco and other companies urged Bangladesh to align cloud rules with privacy legislation, establish the National Data Governance Authority, enable digital signatures and electronic contracts, strengthen cybersecurity, expand Bangla QR and integrate the “One Citizen, One Wallet” initiative with international payment networks. Together, the recommendations point toward the wider governance framework needed to support a digital economy.

Interoperable digital payments

In the country’s digital payment landscape, the Bangla QR standard by the Bangladesh Bank is an important turn moving away from competing codes to a unified system, analysts say.

A unified QR standard is expected to reduce merchant acceptance costs, increase interoperability and make digital payments more accessible for small businesses. Digital transaction records could also help merchants establish credit histories and gain access to formal financial services. Small merchants can now utilize simple tools like paper instead of expensive point-of-sale machines, letting them leave a digital transaction trace. This is central for building credit histories, gaining access to financial services, and integrating into the formal economy.

Analysts say Bangla QR’s success will depend on low merchant fees and near-instant settlement, particularly for small businesses. They point to payment systems such as India’s UPI and Brazil’s Pix as examples of how low-cost interoperable payment infrastructure can accelerate adoption and financial inclusion.

Taken together, the initiatives suggest Bangladesh is moving beyond standalone digital government projects toward a coordinated digital trust strategy. Digital identity, PKI, interoperable payments and governance reforms are being developed as complementary pieces of national digital infrastructure. Rather than treating identity as a standalone credential, Bangladesh is positioning it as the trust layer underpinning public services, financial inclusion and digital commerce.

Article Topics

Bangladesh | digital ID | digital payments | identity governance | trust infrastructure