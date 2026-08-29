Biometrics investment follows demand for digital identity trust

The biometrics market is entering a new phase. AI-powered fraud, tougher regulation and growing investor confidence are expanding digital identity verification far beyond onboarding, pushing digital trust deeper into financial services, social media, government and the wider internet.

This week’s top stories on Biometric Update show the industry responding from both directions. Governments and regulators are raising expectations for identity assurance, while investors are backing companies building the infrastructure to meet them.

Carrots and sticks

Meta’s $18 billion settlement, tightening regulation and the rise of agentic fraud are applying pressure across the digital economy. At the same time, acquisitions and funding rounds show investors believe digital identity and trust infrastructure are among technology’s strongest growth opportunities.

Digital trust moves beyond onboarding

Incode CEO Ricardo Amper tells Biometric Update that while KYC systems are increasingly prepared to defend against scams carried out with agentic AI, most of the internet is exposed. The company’s recent report makes the case that the opportunities AI provides for automated fraud demand a response from all businesses exposed to social engineering.

For those companies that use KYC checks, like financial services and gaming platforms, fraud exposure is increasingly post-login. Deepfake detection is therefore increasingly being implemented after onboarding to deliver continuous financial trust. Continuous trust is also the focus of the latest Biometric Update Podcast episode, featuring FIDO Alliance Executive Director and CEO Andrew Shikiar, who discusses how passkeys, digital wallets and reusable credentials fit into a broader trust ecosystem.

Meta’s $18 billion settlement with dozens of state Attorneys General shows that platforms must take responsibility for the experiences of children and teenage users to a greater extent than ever before. The settlement includes third-party testing requirements for accuracy, and aligns with New York, and NIST FATE results, in recognizing that some age assurance methods can meet such targets.

The underlying biometric technologies continue to advance as well.

Eleven vendors satisfied NIST’s qualification criteria for contactless fingerprint biometrics under the FastCap program: AA Technology, Gambit ID, Idemia, Identy, IDloop, Mentalix, Sciometrics, Synolo, Thales, Tech5 and Veridium.

The other side of that coin is the warning from Germany’s BSI that advances contactless fingerprint acquisition have made new spoof attacks possible. The agency says hackers acquiring fingerprint data from a photo of a person’s hand online can use AI and 3D printing to spoof their biometrics, and notes the importance of PAD.

Investment follows the opportunity

DNP’s acquisition of Austriacard for over $400 million, plus close to $100 million in assumed debt, further expands the Japanese company’s global reach following last year’s deal for Laxton. It also gives DNP a broader portfolio of payment and biometric cards, e-signature and eID technologies.

Connecting identity verification and fraud detection to decision-making is part of the motivation for Socure’s acquisition of Fravity, following a $156 million funding round. Adding Fravity’s agentic AI capabilities gives Socure a way to extend its RiskOS further into investigations following alerts.

Expanding decision-making capabilities beyond identity to verifying data like employment and income is part of the motivation for Checkr’s acquisition of Truv last week. Checkr’s strategy follows the trend toward the convergence of previously distinct markets to enable automated trust decisions.

Malaysia ultimately decided against acquiring Datasonic, but the episode underscored how national identity providers are increasingly viewed as strategic assets. The government explored purchasing the company because it sits at the center of Malaysia’s MyKad, passport and biometric identity infrastructure.

The week’s news suggests digital identity is evolving from a compliance function into core digital infrastructure. As AI expands both opportunity and fraud, organizations increasingly need continuous trust rather than one-time verification, and investors appear convinced that demand for trusted digital identity infrastructure is only beginning to grow.

Please let us know of any podcasts, online video presentations or other content you think we should share with those in biometrics and the digital identity community, either below in the comments or through social media.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | digital trust | week in review