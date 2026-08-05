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Bitcoin platform Fold looks to Persona for smoother onboarding, improved conversion

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Bitcoin platform Fold looks to Persona for smoother onboarding, improved conversion
 

Fold Holdings has upgraded its identity verification for its bitcoin financial platform. Fold opted for Persona as its new provider to streamline onboarding and strengthen customer protection.

Persona’s verification tools are directly embedded into Fold’s sign‑up, designed to speed up identity checks. Fold says the new layer improves reliability and gives users who require extra steps a clearer, more guided path.

It also gives Fold better insight into where customers encounter friction, allowing the firm to address issues more quickly. “Identity verification is a critical step in onboarding,” says Will Reeves. It’s one of the first places customers see whether a product is simple, user-friendly, and built with them in mind,” Fold’s chairman and CEO.

“Working with Persona allows us to bring identity verification more directly into the Fold experience, creating a process that feels native to our product with a smoother, more reliable sign-up experience.”

Persona said its aim is to help companies meet compliance requirements without degrading user experience. “Our goal with Fold is to make verification feel seamless for legitimate customers while helping the company meet regulatory requirements,” says David Chachanko, Persona’s digital assets and compliance lead.

Reeves adds: “We believe this improved onboarding experience will improve both customer conversion and supportability.”

The integration is part of Fold’s broader investment in its financial services infrastructure. It follows recent milestones including the launch of the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card and capital moves intended to scale its consumer and enterprise platforms.

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