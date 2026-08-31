Brazil becomes biggest regulatory test yet of online safety enforcement

Online safety laws continue to take shape across the globe, and Brazil has emerged as Latin America’s leading test bed for enforcement, with a model rooted in protections around online gambling. Now, the Brazilian government is taking its fight to social media platforms, with a new lawsuit alleging that messaging platform Discord failed to keep kids safe on its service, and a hefty fine for TikTok. As it continues to pave the path for online safety legislation in the region, Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) is promising to ramp up enforcement throughout the rest of 2026.

Brazil’s importance extends beyond Latin America. With more than 214 million people, roughly 150 million Instagram users, more than 90 million TikTok users and over 50 million Discord users, it is the largest market yet to actively test enforcement of online safety rules. What works, or fails, in Brazil is likely to influence regulators elsewhere.

Brazil’s enforcement push comes as U.S. lawmakers and courts shift from debating age assurance to refining how it should be implemented, while governments across Asia are pressing platforms including Roblox and Meta to strengthen protections for minors.

Discord accused of enabling ‘collective psychological harm’

A report from the Associated Press says the government is seeking damages of 500 million reais (about $97 million) from Discord.

Discord came under Brazilian regulatory scrutiny in July, when the platform was linked to a grim suicide case involving a 13-year-old. The incident caused the ANPD to force Discord to suspend screensharing and video features in the country.

The new lawsuit blames the platform for causing “collective psychological harm,” and accuses the company of “direct violations of a number of obligations and protective norms of Brazilian law, regarding the special protections and safety of vulnerable groups, including children and teenagers.” The demand is for the company to immediately strengthen parental controls, cooperate more closely with local law enforcement, and deploy automated tools to detect harmful content.

In a statement responding to the scrutiny, Discord says it’s complying with government orders while working with the government on a way to restore screensharing and video calls.

“This is a serious situation. The order follows a devastating case involving the death of a teenage girl after a coordinated sadistic harm campaign that was carried out across multiple platforms. We work every day to keep these actors off our platform and to make Discord safer for teens. We have been and continue to collaborate with law enforcement in this matter.”

Real-world tragedies drive enforcement

The case follows a disturbing trend – currently also unfolding in Asia – wherein the catalyst for regulatory action is to be found in real-world deaths linked to popular platforms. In the Philippines, Roblox has been linked to a recent school shooting that was partially livestreamed in real time. In the U.S., several cases have placed the blame for suicides on AI chatbots. And in the Brazilian case, per AP, “an underage girl in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul was allegedly coerced by other users into committing suicide during a livestream” on Discord.

Discord remains available to Brazilians, just without select streaming functionalities. It has appealed the suspension, and called on Brazilian users to submit input about how they value the platform, as a way to make a case to the government that it is a benefit as well as a risk.

The platform has tried out age assurance products from Persona, but faced a wave of user pushback following a data breach pegged to an unrelated secondary provider handling age assurance appeals. It recently began a trial of Incode’s biometric tech for both facial age estimation (FAE) and document-based age verification. Compliance orchestration firm k-ID remains a named age assurance partner for video selfie verification and ID scans.

TikTok fine aims to send a message to platforms

TikTok is also in Brazil’s sights as a target for legislation that can set an example. The ANPD has issued the platform a fine of 153.7 million reais ($29.9 million) for “not taking the necessary measures to prevent adolescents from accessing the platform and from having the data of these children and adolescents processed.”

A report from France 24 quotes ANPD enforcement director Fabricio Lopes, who calls the penalty a “powerful signal to other platforms regarding how seriously the ANPD takes this work.”

The agency has also ordered TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to “delete data collected in violation of regulations.” It now has 10 days to appeal the fine.

TikTok insists any violations on its part took place in 2021, before it implemented current safety measures, more than 50 of which have been put in place over the last six years.

From legislation to enforcement

The ANPD is just getting started. Discord and TikTok are among 22 platforms the regulator has begun auditing for compliance. Both say they plan further improvements; TikTok has been ordered to apply stricter privacy settings for users under 16, strengthen parental controls and tighten content filters.

While governments across Asia are pressing platforms including Roblox and Meta to strengthen protections for minors, Brazil is testing what large-scale enforcement looks like. Europe has yet to launch a comparable bloc-wide enforcement campaign, while U.S. policy continues to evolve through state legislatures and the courts. Brazil, by contrast, is testing what active enforcement looks like at scale. The outcome is likely to shape both platform compliance strategies and future online safety regulation well beyond Latin America.

Article Topics

age verification | ANPD | Brazil | Discord | Latin America | regulation | social media | TikTok