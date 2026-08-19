BTQ, ITCEN PNS target post-quantum security for biometric identity systems

BTQ Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ITCENGLOBAL, through its security subsidiary ITCEN PNS to explore post-quantum security integrations for Korean and international markets.

The collaboration covers financial communications, government and enterprise infrastructure, digital identity and biometric authentication platforms, and blockchain and Web3 systems.

ITCEN PNS recently received validation for its EdgeCrypto v4.2 software cryptographic module under the Korea Cryptographic Module Validation Program (KCMVP).

The module is designed for sensitive Korean environments as organizations prepare to replace public-key cryptography that may become vulnerable to quantum computers.

The company already provides biometric authentication and electronic signature systems to Korean financial institutions. Its portfolio includes face, fingerprint, palm vein and finger vein technologies, with applications identified at Shinhan Bank and DB Insurance.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) would protect the cryptographic layer surrounding these biometric systems. PQC can protect keys, signatures and records, but separate controls must determine if a biometric sample is genuine.

Last year, ITCEN PNS joined a zero-trust implementation pilot sponsored by the Korea Internet & Security Agency, with Hana Bank participating as the customer organization.

The project aimed to build a data-centric zero-trust overlay across parts of Hana Bank’s domestic and international networks.

The agreement expands BTQ’s business activity in the region. The company has been building relationships around post-quantum hardware and financial infrastructure.

BTQ signed a $15 million development and investment agreement with the Korean secure element manufacturer ICTK to develop the Quantum Compute-in-Memory secure element chip.

The commercial opportunity behind the partnership comes from Korea’s planned cryptographic transition. The country announced a national post-quantum migration plan in 2023 to cover government systems, critical infrastructure, and private-sector adoption.

The roadmap recommends a phased migration of public infrastructure between 2028 and 2032, using a hybrid cryptography architecture to maintain flexibility and compatibility during the transition.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | BTQ Technologies | post-quantum cryptography