Cambodia exports digital verification platform to Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste has launched a national digital document verification platform built with Cambodian technology, marking another example of Southeast Asian governments sharing digital public infrastructure rather than developing it independently.

Award-winning platform goes regional

Cambodia is exporting its digital public infrastructure experience and knowledge, with a platform that has won plaudits. The fellow ASEAN member has strengthened its role as a regional digital government partner in helping Timor‑Leste.

Timor-Leste launched its national document verification platform verify.gov.tl on June 1. The system is modeled on Cambodia’s own verify.gov.kh. The platform was developed with technical support from Cambodia’s Ministry of Post and Telecommunications under a 2025 cooperation agreement on digital transformation.

The launch ceremony was led by Timor-Leste’s Minister of Transport and Communications H.E. Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu, and Cambodia’s Minister of Post and Telecommunications H.E. Chea Vandeth, reports Cambodia Investment Review, with around 500 government officials, delegates and stakeholders also in attendance.

The platform is based on Cambodia’s award-winning verify.gov.kh system, which uses QR codes to authenticate official documents. Driver’s licences are the first credential to be digitized, with education certificates and civil registry records planned next.

Academic certificates, driver’s licences and similar documents are often among the first credentials to be digitized because they have trusted issuing authorities, standardized formats and high verification value. Once the verification infrastructure is in place, governments can extend it to additional credential types without rebuilding the underlying trust architecture. Trinidad and Tobago adopted the same incremental approach with VerifyTT, beginning with education credentials before expanding into civil records and police certificates.

Timor‑Leste reports that production costs have dropped sharply, from about four dollars per card to just ten cents, while integration with government databases allows real‑time verification. Both governments plan to expand the platform to cover educational certificates and civil registry records, with Timor‑Leste’s Council of Ministers having secured approval.

Digital government extends beyond document verification

Backed by UNDP and EU funding, Timor-Leste’s wider digital government program combines physical one-stop service centres with digital transformation. The goal is to connect government systems behind the scenes, so citizens provide information only once while gaining easier access to public services. Officials describe the approach as redesigning services around citizens rather than simply putting paper forms online.

The combination of modernizing government administration with a focus on digitalization and inclusive solutions means Timor‑Leste is attempting to build trust in public institutions. UNDP Timor-Leste are pushing “Dalan Digital” – digital citizenship – with a foundation for government institutions to work together, share information securely and better deliver services. Interoperable digital identity and DPI are part of the scheme. A DPI map shows where Timor-Leste is progressing.

Significant challenges remain for Timor-Leste with limited infrastructure, high internet costs and unreliable electricity. Low digital literacy and weak institutional capacity add further hurdles. Many citizens still prefer cash due to concerns over cybersecurity and scams, making trust a key issue.

A Tech for Good Institute and Malan Dalan Institute session held in Dili with stakeholders concluded that transformation must prioritize human capital, institutional readiness and public trust alongside infrastructure. ASEAN integration offers Timor‑Leste a chance to accelerate reforms, harmonize digital trade rules and leverage regional cooperation.

Connectivity is improving through satellite internet licensing and planned submarine cable investments under the Timor Digital 2032 strategy. Around 40 percent of the population was online by late 2025.

A regional model for digital government

Officials say the initiative reflects Cambodia’s ambition to export its DPI model and Timor‑Leste’s commitment to modernizing services. It’s not the only collaboration in ASEAN. Vietnam and Singapore are forging closer ties based on digital identity and mutual opportunity.

Across Southeast Asia, governments are investing in secure digital verification systems to cut costs, improve service delivery and build trust in official documentation. As ASEAN members deepen digital economy cooperation, reusable trust infrastructure is becoming as exportable as the software itself.

Article Topics

ASEAN | Cambodia | digital government | digital public infrastructure | government services | QR code | Timor-Leste