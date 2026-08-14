Caribbean nations are building a cross-border layer of digital public infrastructure

Countries in the Caribbean are implementing national digital public infrastructure (DPI) projects with objectives that increasingly go beyond their territorial boundaries. Many of these country-level initiatives are contributing to an emerging shared DPI ecosystem designed to support regional integration, economic activity, and public services. DPI interoperability and digital trust appear to be at the center of these efforts.

In recent months, countries have taken concrete steps to connect national systems through practical cross-border use cases, as the region continues to emerge as an interesting laboratory for interoperable DPI.

Rather than waiting for a comprehensive regional identity architecture to be completed first, the countries appear to be pursuing interoperability through progressive bilateral and sectoral use cases.

The regional bloc, Caribbean Community (CARICOM), has been functioning as a convening and coordination layer, bringing governments, airlines, border agencies, security bodies, and other stakeholders together to determine how existing systems can work together.

National systems become regional building blocks

Although the countries have regional ambitions, they are aware that much of the work must begin at home. Through different national initiatives, they are gradually assembling trust and transaction infrastructure that can operate beyond their borders.

The emerging model is not to build identical DPI stacks across the Caribbean. Instead, countries are developing complementary national capabilities that can interoperate through common standards and mutual recognition.

Guyana, for example, is building a foundational digital ID backed by legislation and biometric verification. Its Digital Identity Card Act came into force in March, paving the way for the nationwide rollout of the system, which is intended to support access to public services and a more digitally connected economy. The biometric verification system is supplied by Veridos.

The country’s digital ID is also being linked to other infrastructure. Guyana plans to introduce an automated passenger identification system at Cheddi Jagan International Airport using facial recognition linked to its national e-ID database, showing how a national identity system can become a building block for other digital services and border processes. The arrangement illustrates that interoperability is as much an operational challenge as a technical one.

Jamaica is developing another part of the stack which focuses on the transactional trust layer around electronic signatures and digital documents. The government has implemented an electronic transactions policy establishing standards for the lawful, secure, and auditable use of electronic signatures and electronically signed records across government. The country is also preparing a digital wallet that will allow citizens to securely store and share government-issued documents, including birth certificates and national ID cards.

This moves the digital identity discussion beyond simply establishing who someone is. It creates infrastructure through which an identified person can sign documents, present credentials, and complete transactions digitally.

Trinidad and Tobago, for its part, is putting credentials and trust first, showing that DPI does not necessarily have to begin with a comprehensive national ID system. Its VerifyTT platform provides infrastructure for the secure issuance, storage, and verification of digital credentials. The platform has been hailed as an example of digital government and demonstrates how a country can address a specific problem, in this case the verification of credentials, while building infrastructure that can potentially support more use cases.

Interoperability moves beyond national borders

While these countries are building, modernizing, or expanding national DPI, the bigger objective is to ensure that such infrastructure can support facilitation, trust, and security across borders. The goal is not simply to digitize government within individual countries, but to make trusted digital infrastructure useful beyond the country that issued it.

Perhaps, the arrangement between Barbados and Guyana, where both countries now accept national ID cards for cross-border travel, provides the clearest demonstration of what this interoperability looks like in practice. The initiative followed Guyana’s rollout of its national e-ID system and months of preparation involving agencies and private-sector stakeholders in both countries.

CARICOM played an important coordination role as it convened more than 70 stakeholders to work through how it would operate. Discussions covered several issues including check-in, boarding and passenger verification procedures, immigration and customs forms, in-transit passengers, diversions, and data accuracy.

That is relevant in that interoperability is not achieved simply by two or more countries agreeing to recognize each other’s IDs. The systems, agencies, and businesses involved in the transaction must also be able to recognize and process the credential.

Another aspect of regional interoperability is in the area of security and border management. CARICOM IMPACS and the US Department of Homeland Security signed a biometric sharing Memorandum of Cooperation last month providing a framework for the secure exchange of biometric and associated biographical data, biometric identity verification, and collaborative risk assessment across CARICOM Member and Associate States.

Payments become the next interoperability layer

Digital payment is another area where national DPI can become more useful across borders in the Caribbean. CARICOM has been working on cross-border payments and financial infrastructure as part of broader efforts to modernize the region’s financial architecture.

In December last year, the Secretariat spoke about efforts to develop interoperable regional payment infrastructure and a public-private pilot for real-time cross-border payments and securities settlement. Regional officials said at the time that national progress alone was insufficient because the financial architecture of the region remained siloed.

A country like St Kitts and Nevis is also working towards a regional digital finance ecosystem rather than simply trying to develop as a standalone fintech hub, according to a recent analysis.

The countries are also relying heavily on partnerships to build their digital capabilities. The private sector is pushing for greater regional cooperation. A Liberty Caribbean executive, for example, recently highlighted the need for stronger regional cooperation to enhance digital growth and improve connectivity.

Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell also reiterated the call in June for CARICOM countries to strengthen collaboration in order to drive their digital transformation.

The Bahamas, meanwhile, has been seeking to draw on the experience of more digitally advanced countries. It signed a digital cooperation deal with Estonia, a country widely considered a model in digital ID and DPI. The country seeks to tap into Estonia’s rich experience to strengthen its own digital transformation agenda.

West Africa offers a blueprint

The Caribbean is following a path similar to West Africa, where regional integration is being built on interoperable national identity systems rather than a centralized regional database.

Under the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) programme, countries are developing foundational identification systems with the broader objective of enabling people to access services and participate in economic activity across borders. The programme is designed around national identification systems while promoting regional interoperability. Niger’s experience of WURI provides an example of how the initiative can support regional trade and public services.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC), a regional credential intended to support movement and integration among member states. The bloc has been working to accelerate the implementation of the regional ID scheme.

Like in ECOWAS, Caribbean nations understand that regional digital identity does not necessarily require countries to abandon their national systems and create one centralized identity database. Their systems can remain in place while common standards, mutual recognition, and interoperability mechanisms are built to allow citizens to use trusted credentials beyond their home jurisdictions.

A similar move is happening in the Sahel where Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are developing individual digital identity infrastructure while pursuing wider goals of regional integration and digital sovereignty.

For the Caribbean, that model could become increasingly important as more national ID systems mature, digital credentials become portable, electronic signatures gain wider legal and technical recognition, and cross-border payment infrastructure develops.

The value of these systems will increasingly depend not only on what each country can do on its own, but on what the systems can do when connected. The Caribbean is becoming a laboratory for regional digital public infrastructure. Rather than building a centralized identity system, countries are testing how sovereign national platforms can interoperate across borders—a model other regions may ultimately follow.

Article Topics

biometrics | Caribbean | cross border identity verification | cross-border data sharing | digital identity | digital payments | digital public infrastructure | interoperability