CBP expands multimodal biometrics with new palm, iris and face equipment buy

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is preparing to acquire hundreds of palm, iris and facial biometric devices, continuing its expansion of multimodal biometric collection across field operations and processing centers.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acquisition forecast published August 3 calls for 51 fixed palm scanners, 46 mobile palm scanners and 170 dual iris and face cameras, along with accessories. A solicitation is expected Friday.

CBP estimates the purchase will cost between $1 million and $2 million and expects to release the solicitation Friday, with the contract completed by November 30. DHS lists the procurement as a new requirement and plans a total small business set-aside.

The forecast says the 267 devices are needed for an “annual supply refresh and emergency events” and will allow agents to rapidly collect biometric data. It does not explain what CBP considers an emergency event, identify where the equipment will ultimately be deployed or name manufacturers for any of the devices.

The acquisition is notable because it closely follows another large CBP purchase of palm-print equipment this spring.

In April, DHS forecast a separate purchase of 76 fixed and 102 mobile palm scanners for Border Patrol stations and processing centers. The agency said those devices were needed to accommodate the “increased volume and complexity” of screening and processing operations.

That procurement, also estimated at between $1 million and $2 million, ultimately became solicitation 70B03C26Q00000115.

The solicitation specified HID’s L Scan 500 for the fixed scanners and Integrated Biometrics’ Mannix for the mobile devices, or products meeting equivalent specifications. CBP also sought rugged cases and cables for each of the 102 mobile units.

New Tech Solutions won the order May 15 for approximately $1.4 million after CBP received 15 bids. The contract’s current completion date is August 14 – the same date DHS says it expects to release the solicitation for the newly forecast biometric equipment purchase.

DHS formally describes the August procurement as a new requirement rather than a follow-on contract, and the equipment quantities are different. But the timing and overlap show CBP making substantial biometric hardware purchases in quick succession.

The new requirement also broadens the mix by adding 170 dual iris and face cameras, a modality combination absent from the spring procurement.

Article Topics

biometrics | CBP | face biometrics | iris biometrics | multimodal biometrics | palm biometrics | procurement | U.S. Government