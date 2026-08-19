Clear tackles improper Medicaid payouts with Healthy Together integration

Airport biometrics giant Clear has announced a partnership with Healthy Together, a Miami-based company that provides software for health and human services (HHS) technology, which will see the Clear1 identity product integrated into Healthy Together’s AI verification platform, to help curb Medicaid fraud.

A release says the strategic partnership combines Clear1’s high-assurance digital identity with real-time enrollment and coverage intelligence to address “one of the most urgent challenges facing state agencies” – improper payments through Medicaid, the U.S. government’s health insurance program for low-income people.

A particular concern is double-dipping. Per the release, “CMS reported $37.39 billion in improper Medicaid payments in 2025 and recently identified 2.8 million individuals potentially enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP across multiple states – or simultaneously enrolled in Medicaid and a subsidized ACA Marketplace plan.” The overlap is estimated to cost taxpayers $14 billion annually.

The Clear1 integration will add robust biometric identity verification to help state Medicaid agencies improve payment accuracy, minimize downstream investigations, reduce administrative burden for caseworkers, and minimize potential fraud, waste, and abuse at the point of enrollment.

“With the individual’s consent, the verified identity is checked against real-time eligibility and coverage data,” says the release. “Results will be returned by Healthy Together to the state agency directly within the agency’s existing workflows, enabling state agency caseworkers to make informed decisions without leaving the systems they already use.”

Rapidly deployable solutions integrates with existing infrastructure

Speed of integration is a key driver, enabling Healthy Together to avoid lengthy procurement, implementation, and system modernization processes.

Jared Allgood, CEO of Healthy Together, says that “for decades, agencies have relied on expensive pay-and-chase models that identify fraud after taxpayer dollars have already gone out the door. Healthy Together and Clear both operate modern, cloud-native platforms, which means states don’t have to wait years for a new system to get this protection – we can stand this up inside their existing eligibility and coverage workflows quickly and start preventing improper payments immediately.”

“Identity is foundational to healthcare, the elimination of fraud, waste, and abuse,” says Brett Romanoff, EVP of Clear1. “Our partnership with Healthy Together enables agencies to confidently verify who they’re serving while minimizing fraud and reducing friction for eligible individuals. Together, we’re helping modernize the front door of Medicaid – quickly, and without asking states to rip out what already works.”

Article Topics

biometrics | Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) | CLEAR | CLEAR1 | digital identity | identity verification | patient identification