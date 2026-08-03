Coast Guard prepares September launch of digital mariner credentialing system

The U.S. Coast Guard will begin the phased rollout of Navita, its new digital merchant mariner credentialing platform, in September, promising an online process that will allow mariners to submit applications, upload supporting records, and eventually follow their cases without relying on the agency’s cumbersome paper-based system.

The initial version will allow mariners to create secure profiles and electronically submit applications for merchant mariner credentials and medical certificates.

The launch will mark the beginning of a longer modernization effort, however, rather than the immediate replacement of every component of the existing credentialing process.

Additional capabilities will be introduced through periodic system updates after the September deployment.

Navita is intended to streamline a process that can require mariners to complete downloadable forms, assemble separate supporting documents, and exchange repeated communications with the National Maritime Center.

The Coast Guard said the platform is being built to reduce common application errors, improve transparency and lessen administrative burdens that can delay qualified mariners from returning to work.

Mariners will enter Navita through Login.gov. Applicants without Login.gov accounts will be guided through the identity verification process before they can access the credentialing platform.

They will then be required to establish separate Navita profiles and provide information needed to connect those accounts to their existing Coast Guard credentialing records.

Although some mariners may be asked to re-enter information already held by the Coast Guard, the agency said the step is necessary to verify that each profile is accurate and securely associated with the correct record.

Once the profile is established, the information will be retained for later transactions, reducing the need to repeatedly submit the same personal details.

The National Maritime Center’s Navita roadmap says the completed platform is intended to provide a central location where mariners can apply online, view application status in real time, access credential information, and use self-service tools.

The Coast Guard has not said that all of those functions will be available on the first day of the rollout, and its repeated description of the deployment as phased suggests mariners should expect the system to expand over time.

Development has included usability testing at the Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship and the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies.

Participants ranged from maritime workers with more than two decades of experience to prospective mariners who had never filed a credential application.

Test participants created Navita profiles and worked through electronic credential and medical applications on computers, phones, and tablets.

The testing was intended to reflect the conditions under which mariners may need to use the system, including limited time and unreliable connectivity while working aboard vessels or away from home.

Feedback is being used to refine the interface before launch.

The Coast Guard stressed that Navita will change how applications are submitted, not the legal, professional, or medical standards used to decide whether credentials are issued.

Qualification requirements and safety oversight will remain unchanged, and the National Maritime Center will continue assisting mariners who have questions or encounter difficulties using the platform.

The agency has framed the project as more than an administrative technology upgrade. Delays in processing credentials can leave vessels without qualified personnel, affect maritime workforce readiness, and place pressure on the transportation system that carries much of the nation’s domestic and international commerce.

Navita is also the first major component of a wider Coast Guard effort to modernize prevention programs and the information systems supporting them.

The agency said it will continue stakeholder testing, industry outreach, and publication of user resources before the September rollout.

Article Topics

digital ID | identity management | identity proofing | maritime | Navita | U.S. Coast Guard