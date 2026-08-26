Cyprus, Kazakhstan accelerate biometric border automation

Cyprus is deploying biometric automated border control (ABC) gates at Larnaca and Paphos airports as it prepares for accession to the Schengen Area and compliance with the European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES). The electronic passport scanners currently in use will be replaced by fully automated gates before the end of the year, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris confirmed.

In a written reply to Disy MP George Pamboridis, Fitiris said the new biometric gates would streamline checks and reduce reliance on passport officers, particularly during low staffing periods. The ABC gates provide end‑to‑end automated verification of travellers, which the current scanners cannot perform.

The Ministry of Justice and other agencies will determine which categories of travellers will use the gates. Once Cyprus joins Schengen, the gates will no longer be needed for intra-Schengen travel but will continue to support passport control for arrivals from outside the Schengen area.

Cyprus’ preparations come as the biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) continues rolling out across the Schengen area despite operational challenges at several border crossings. EES records the facial image and fingerprints of most non-EU travellers entering the Schengen area for short stays, helping authorities identify visa overstays and strengthen border security.

The installation of ABC gates means there is the likelihood of a tender process for advanced border technologies tied to the EU’s EES requirements. For technology providers, this represents a significant opportunity as Cyprus aligns its border systems with European standards.

One of the main objectives of the system is to effectively check instances of visa overstays, and improve the security of EU citizens through better screening of all those who enter the region.

Kazakhstan expands biometric border automation

Cyprus is not alone in expanding biometric border processing.

Kazakhstan is modernizing its borders as it unveiled plans to install nearly 200 additional biometric Q‑Gate terminals by 2028. Automated passport control technology is already in use at 11 checkpoints including Astana and Almaty airports.

So far 54 terminals have been deployed, according to informburo.kz (via The Caspian Post). The Q‑Gate system verifies travelers using face biometrics and passport data in 15 to 50 seconds — up to five times faster than manual checks.

Officials say a flight of 200 passengers, which currently takes about 30 minutes to process, could be cleared in just seven minutes.

“The terminal enables citizens aged 16 and above to cross the state border without contact and without approaching border service officers,” said Duman Sembayev, CEO of Kazdream Special Systems.

He added that the technology can increase checkpoint capacity sixfold without expanding physical infrastructure. Authorities plan to add 198 more Q-Gate terminals over the next two years and are developing algorithms for automated, contactless processing of foreign nationals.

Kazakhstan is also piloting a QR code-based border crossing system linked to its national eGov platform, allowing travellers to cross without presenting a physical passport.

Article Topics

ABC gates | biometrics | border security | Cyprus | Entry/Exit System (EES) | Kazakhstan