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Deel acquires Clarity to strengthen identity verification in hiring pipeline 

Workforce fraud has HR firms turning to identity solutions to root out deepfake candidates
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Deel acquires Clarity to strengthen identity verification in hiring pipeline 
 

AI fraud continues to drive consolidation in the identity market, as firms combine strengths to address the risk of deepfakes and synthetic media. According to the latest market forecasts from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, deepfake fraud attempts will exceed 334 million annually by 2028. The problem has become particularly pressing for employers, who find themselves faced with a deluge of fake candidates in their hiring pipeline.

“Workforce impersonation is the new frontier of fraud,” says a post from U.S.-based payroll and human resources firm Deel. “And it’s exactly why Deel is acquiring Clarity, an Israeli AI cybersecurity company specializing in identity verification, deepfake detection, and fraud prevention.”

Deel will integrate Clarity’s identity verification directly into Deel IT, where it will cover the full employment pipeline from sourcing through onboarding and day-to-day access management.

The acquisition reflects a wider adoption of continuous identity monitoring as a key security infrastructure piece for enterprises facing concentrated fraud threats. In announcing the deal, Deel cites the case of North Korean hackers impersonating workers to infiltrate U.S. companies.

Clarity, says Deel, “has built novel AI technology for deepfake detection and identity security to address one of the biggest trust challenges facing modern businesses. Deel is already using Clarity’s product, making this a strategic acquisition grounded in real-world performance.”

Founded in 2019, the company surpassed $1.5 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the first half of 2026. It turns its attention to identity verification as the market for deepfake detection continues to transform; total deepfake detection checks are forecasted to exceed $12.24 billion annually by 2028.

Clarity AI brings MCP server to the table

Clarity recently announced an official Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and native connectors for AI large language models (LLM) ChatGPT and Claude. According to a release, the move allows investment professionals to “screen a live institutional portfolio against their exact investment mandate inside the AI platform itself, then interrogate the results conversationally, drilling into specific companies or flags without leaving the workflow.”

This gives users greater control in defining and measuring against specific thresholds, metrics, and regulatory interpretations, enabling instant portfolio pass/fail checks and other investigatory capabilities directly within the AI environments firms already use. Crucially, says Clarity, “every response is safely grounded in live, verified Clarity AI data and methodologies, rather than the AI model’s general training data.”

“AI is only as reliable as the data and methodology behind it”, says Víctor Fernández, head of sustainability products at Clarity AI. “For investment teams making compliance decisions, confidence comes from knowing every result is grounded in transparent, high-quality data and consistently applied rules, not from the AI model itself. Our MCP integrations bring that trusted intelligence into the AI tools firms already use, so they can move faster without compromising rigor.”

Clarity believes MCP is “not just a new delivery channel for existing data, but an entirely new paradigm for how clients consume and act on information.”

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