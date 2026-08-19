Deepfakes are forcing governments to rebuild digital trust

Deepfakes are forcing governments to rethink digital trust. Instead of relying only on tools that try to identify a fake after it has circulated, policymakers are increasingly investing in infrastructure designed to establish where digital content came from, whether it has been altered and who or what is behind it.

That shift has become increasingly visible this month.

Governments rethink the deepfake problem

Transparency requirements under the European Union’s AI Act went into effect, requiring providers of covered AI systems to make generated or manipulated content detectable through machine-readable markings. The rules also require disclosures for certain deepfakes.

In the U.S., the California AI Transparency Act took effect, requiring large generative AI providers covered by the law to offer tools for detecting AI-generated content and to place difficult-to-remove disclosures in generated images, video and audio.

Other governments are approaching the problem differently.

Russia is considering legislation that would make the use of AI-generated synthetic media an aggravating circumstance when another crime is committed.

In France, former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has filed a criminal complaint over a Russian-linked information operation involving fabricated reports, videos and counterfeit news content as the country prepares for its 2027 presidential election.

The French government had already proposed legislation that would substantially increase penalties for spreading false information during election periods.

The danger extends well beyond viral political videos.

For governments, synthetic communication may be valuable even if almost no one sees it. Directed at the right official, a convincing fake voice message, video call or text exchange could be used to establish trust, gain access to an account or induce someone to disclose sensitive information.

The FBI warned last year that malicious actors are using text messages and AI-generated voices to impersonate senior U.S. officials. The goal, according to the bureau, is often to build relationships with government officials and other trusted contacts before attempting to gain access to accounts or move conversations to different communications platforms.

Soon afterward, an impostor using an AI-generated version of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s voice contacted three foreign ministers and two U.S. political figures through Signal.

Britain has begun treating deepfake detection as a security necessity rather than simply another fraud control technology. In February, the government announced an evaluation framework intended to test competing deepfake detection systems against realistic threats including fraud and impersonation.

The initiative followed an exercise involving more than 350 participants, including representatives from law enforcement, Interpol and Five Eyes countries. The objective was to determine how well detection systems performed under realistic conditions rather than relying solely on vendor claims.

France is confronting the same threat from the election security side. This month, a series of disinformation operations targeted centrist candidates Gabriel Attal and Edouard Philippe, as well as center-left politician Raphaël Glucksmann.

Attal filed a criminal complaint after a coordinated online campaign used deepfakes, fabricated video reports and counterfeit newspaper front pages, some impersonating established French media, to spread false allegations about him ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Attal alleged the operation amounted to foreign interference linked to Russian networks. French prosecutors have since opened an investigation into the broader campaign, which also targeted Philippe.

French government agency Viginum attributed the disinformation campaign with high confidence to the pro-Russian Matryoshka network, also tracked as Operation Overload or Storm-1679.

The French government has become increasingly concerned over Russian interference in the 2027 election that is designed at supporting a Kremlin-friendly candidate.

Finland has taken another approach by treating media literacy as part of national resilience. Its education system introduces media literacy from early childhood and increasingly teaches students to question AI-generated material, examine its sources and understand the context in which it appears.

China has taken a much more state-centered approach.

Providers of AI services capable of generating or manipulating text, images, audio and video, including face swaps, voice clones and virtual avatars, must verify users’ identities. Rules that took effect in September 2025 also require explicit or machine-readable labeling of AI-generated content.

Russia’s new proposal would likewise expand government authority over synthetic media. Instead of creating a separate deepfake crime, the legislation would allow the use of AI-generated material to increase the seriousness of another criminal offense.

Democratic governments, meanwhile, are increasingly experimenting with systems that distribute the task of proving authenticity among publishers, government agencies, credential issuers, devices and individuals.

The idea is to give people and computer systems cryptographic evidence they can use to decide whether something should be trusted rather than relying entirely on appearance.

From detecting fakes to proving authenticity

California is moving particularly far in that direction.

Beginning in 2027, large online platforms will have to detect standards-compliant provenance information attached to digital content and make that information available to users.

For certain recording devices first produced for sale in California beginning in 2028, manufacturers will have to provide a way for content to carry hidden information identifying such things as the manufacturer, device and time of creation.

The important shift is that these systems are not intended merely to identify what is fake. They are also intended to create evidence about what is authentic.

One of the principal technical approaches is being developed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).

C2PA’s Content Credentials attach cryptographically protected provenance information to digital material. That information can record where an image, video, audio file or document originated and what happened to it as it was edited or otherwise changed.

The system does not determine whether the contents of an authenticated photograph or recording are factually true. Nor does the absence of a Content Credential prove that something is fake.

What C2PA can establish is whether the provenance information attached to a digital file has been altered and whether the digital signature associated with that information can be traced to a trusted source.

Identity becomes trust infrastructure

The same shift is occurring in identity security.

Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s Deepfake Fraud Detection Market 2026 describes deepfake detection as increasingly becoming one layer in a much broader trust architecture. That architecture can include digital identity systems, verifiable credentials, public key infrastructure, identity registries, biometrics, device intelligence and fraud detection systems.

Governments are already using deepfake defenses to protect civil registration enrollment, the issuance of identity credentials and authentication to digital government services. The challenge is that synthetic identity attacks can occur at several different points, and each requires a different defense.

Deepfake detection examines an image, face, voice or video for signs that it was generated or manipulated by AI.

Biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), which includes many forms of liveness detection, asks a different question: is the biometric being captured coming from a real person who is physically present, or from a photograph, replayed video, mask or some other imitation?

The NIST requires specified presentation attack protections when biometric characteristics are collected remotely for identity proofing.

Injection attacks bypass the camera or other physical sensor altogether. Instead of holding a fake image in front of a camera, an attacker inserts forged biometric data directly into the software or processing pipeline.

Interpol’s latest African Cyberthreat Assessment reported that criminals are already using synthetic identities that combine genuine personal information with fabricated elements to bypass sophisticated biometric verification, open bank accounts, obtain loans and register SIM cards.

Interpol described fragmented identity verification as a strategic vulnerability and called for stronger, interoperable identity infrastructure combined with biometric verification and real-time fraud detection.

It also urged law enforcement agencies to develop capabilities for deepfake detection, voice authentication and detection of unusual communications patterns. Citizens, it said, should also have tools capable of helping verify video, audio and messages during elections and emergencies.

Digital identity shifts trust earlier

Digital identity wallets and verifiable credentials extend the same principle.

Under the European Digital Identity framework, EU member states are required to provide digital identity wallets by the end of this year. Those wallets can hold digitally verifiable identity information and credentials that people can present to government agencies or private services.

The World Wide Web Consortium’s Verifiable Credentials 2.0 (W3C) standard provides a similar framework. A trusted organization can issue a digital credential, the individual can hold it, and another organization can later verify cryptographically that the credential came from the claimed issuer and has not been altered.

Taken together, these developments point to a broader change in the response to synthetic media.

Content provenance tries to establish where digital material came from. Cryptographic signatures protect the integrity of credentials and communications. Digital wallets can carry verifiable identity information, and biometrics and liveness detection help establish that a real person is present. Injection attack detection protects the path between the sensor and the identity system.

While none of those technologies eliminates deepfakes, together they reflect a growing effort to move authentication earlier in the process, before a person, computer system or government agency acts on what it has received.

The emerging objective is no longer simply to build a better deepfake detector. It is to build an infrastructure in which trust does not depend entirely on whether something looks or sounds real.

Article Topics

AI fraud | deepfake detection | deepfakes | digital identity | digital trust | fraud prevention | legislation | trust infrastructure