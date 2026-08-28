Digital ID assessments highlight financial inclusion gains across Africa

New assessments suggest digital identity has become one of the strongest drivers of financial inclusion across Africa as countries expand digital public infrastructure.

Foundational digital identity systems in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Rwanda are reshaping access to finance. New evaluations from the World Bank’s ID4D Initiative, the Brookings Institution, UNECA and the African Development Bank are benchmarking progress.

The assessments argue that interoperable digital identity, payment infrastructure and AfCFTA digital trade initiatives are accelerating financial inclusion across the continent, though the pace varies by country.

Ethiopia’s Fayda, Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN), and Rwanda’s biometric national ID are providing legal identity and access to banking and financial services to their respective residents. Nigeria’s NIMC has enrolled over 126 million citizens, Ethiopia’s Fayda has registered more than 15 million toward a 90 million target, and Rwanda’s system now covers nearly all adults.

“When an Ethiopian farmer or small business owner obtains a Fayda ID, they gain a legally verified identity that allows them to open a bank account on their phone, access credit, and trade across borders,” says Yodahe Zemichael, executive director of Ethiopia’s Fayda national ID program.

The reforms have also cut electronic Know‑Your‑Customer (eKYC) onboarding costs by 90 percent, reducing verification expenses from several dollars per customer to cents per API call. Cross‑border remittance fees have dropped from around nine percent to under three percent, unlocking billions in savings for small businesses and traders.

“Through the NINAuth platform, we are processing over 1.3 million identity verifications daily, enabling commercial banks, fintechs and government agencies to onboard citizens instantly while eliminating fraud,” says Abisoye Coker-Odusote, director general and CEO at National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigeria.

Digital and logistical capacities are important to realizing such benefits, the researchers note, which include internet penetration and payment infrastructure, more so than general governance indicators. “Intra-African trade has historically been crippled by two invisible borders: the payment border and the identity border,” says Vera Songwe, former executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

“Senders spent nearly ten percent of their transfers on foreign exchange fees, routing money through European banks just to move capital between Accra and Lagos. By uniting interoperable foundational digital ID with PAPSS under the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, Africa is eliminating billions of dollars in frictional waste, retaining capital within our economies, and unlocking a unified market of 1.4 billion people.”

The impact is especially felt among women. In Ethiopia and Nigeria, biometric ID integration has accelerated female account ownership by nearly 40 percentage points, closing long‑standing gender gaps in mobile money access.

Open standard, modular identity platforms, often built on open‑source systems like MOSIP, are helping African governments dismantle barriers to participation in formal finance. Analysts say the combination of digital ID and AfCFTA’s settlement engines is laying the foundation for a more integrated continental economy.

More on “Interoperable Foundational Digital Identity and Cross-Border Financial Integration in Africa: Econometric Evidence on Female Financial Inclusion, eKYC Cost Compression, and AfCFTA Settlement” can be found here.

Article Topics

Africa | cross border identity verification | digital ID | digital payments | digital public infrastructure | financial inclusion | interoperability