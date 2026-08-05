FB pixel

Dispel launches biometric identity proofing for OT remote access

Government ID verification, face matching and liveness detection help confirm the real-world identity of users accessing industrial systems
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Dispel launches biometric identity proofing for OT remote access
 

Dispel has added government ID verification, facial matching and liveness detection to its operational technology (OT) remote access platform, allowing organizations to verify the real-world identity of users before granting access to industrial systems.

Dispel Identity validates a government-issued identity document and compares a live facial image with the portrait on the document. The company says the process is delivered through an accredited provider to NIST Identity Assurance Level (IAL) 2.

“Credentials can be phished or handed off, allowing attackers to use the front door to gain access to your organization’s most important assets,” says Ethan Schmertzler, co-CEO of Dispel.

NIST defines IAL2 as an identity proofing process that collects and validates identity and verifies that the applicant is associated with the claimed identity.

Dispel describes its identity proofing process in three stages.

Resolution confirms that the applicant represents a real person, validation checks if the government-issued identity document is genuine, and verification uses liveness detection and facial comparison to confirm that the applicant matches the portrait on the document.

Once verified, the person is assigned an identity record that can be linked to enterprise identity provider accounts, local credentials, and shared vendor accounts. The capability is available within the Dispel Zero Trust Engine.

“Dispel Identity is the standard that OT remote access has always needed, giving you the confidence and control to know exactly who is in your system,” Schmertzler adds.

This is important in OT environments, where industrial operators may provide remote access to equipment manufacturers, system integrators, maintenance providers, and other third parties.

CISA notes that industrial remote access architectures can include vendor sites, partners, and external providers, and the remote access can expose the control systems to cyber threats.

A compromised credential can provide a route to systems controlling production equipment, utilities, or safety-related processes. Actions performed through those systems can have severe consequences for plant operations.

Dispel Identity allows operators to decide when stronger identity assurance is required. Using the Policy Builder, an organization can trigger verification according to the type of user requesting access, the sensitivity of the asset, and the location of the connection.

Dispel says the identity verification service supports government-issued documents from 195 countries and uses face matching technology benchmarked through NIST evaluations. The platform supports one-to-one (1:1) and one-to-many (1:N) facial identification.

The company claims that the biometric data is encoded as a “non-reversible and non-reconstructable format.” The customers can select processing in the United States or the European Union.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EUDI Wallet provides baseline target for standards to enable agentic commerce

A new non-paper from the WE BUILD Consortium offers a policy vision for Europe’s chance to build a trusted identity…

 

US Senate panel advances online child safety bill

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation unanimously advanced the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) on Wednesday,…

 

Incode launches GovFaceMatch for DMV-based identity verification

Incode has announced the launch of GovFaceMatch, which a blog post calls “the first identity solution to verify biometrics directly…

 

Fraunhofer develops real-time deepfake detector for video calls

As AI‑generated fraud rises, and video‑based scams seek out high-value targets, the fightback is afoot. The Fraunhofer Institute for Secure…

 

Faydaverse officially enters Africa’s DPI market

Faydaverse was officially inaugurated as a state-owned enterprise (SOE) under the umbrella of government strategic investment arm Ethiopian Investment Holdings…

 

EU AI Act enforcement reshapes Europe’s technology strategy

Most new technologies have a “wild west” period, in which the push for innovation puts products into the market before…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events