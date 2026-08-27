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DNP acquires Austriacard in $520M digital identity deal

Deal adds payment cards, e-signatures and digital identity software to DNP's global portfolio
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
DNP acquires Austriacard in $520M digital identity deal
 

Dai Nippon Printing has expanded its global footprint in the digital identity market again, reaching an agreement to take over European payment cards and digital ID provider Austriacard Holdings for 10 euros (approximately US$11.65) per share.

The owners of 96.55 percent, or 35,099,096 shares agreed, for a €351 million ($409 million) total. That puts the total equity valuation at roughly €364 million ($424 million), based on an enterprise value of €446 million ($520 million) less close to €82 million ($96 million) in net debt. That enterprise valuation represents a multiple on 2025 adjusted EBITDA (€ million, or $ million) of 8.6.

The announcement by DNP notes Austriacard reported consolidated net sales of €360.2 million ($420 million) in 2025, with a net income of €0.41 ($0.48) per share.

Austriacard was founded in 1897 and has more than 2,300 employees in 50 countries around the world.

The company’s Digital Technologies unit has become the jewel of the company. The segment’s portfolio of digital identity, eIDs, payment cards, document digitalization, e-signatures, digital onboarding, and enterprise AI software grew 83 percent in Q1 2026 to €13.2 million ($15.4 million) in revenue. That includes the N-Biocard dual interface biometric payment card.

Post-acquisition, DNP plans to operate Austriacard as a consolidated subsidiary.

DNP acquired Laxton in a blockbuster biometrics deal last year, and executives with the company being acquired told Biometric Update at the time that they would take the lead in delivering DNP’s biometrics, identity management and secure printing portfolio outside of Japan.

Once the transaction for Austriacard is approved by Austrian foreign investment authorities, DNP plans to delist Austriacard from the Vienna and Athens stock exchanges.

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