DOGE technologist takes over DHS biometric identity office overseeing IDENT, HART

A software engineer who helped build the Republican Party’s online fundraising infrastructure and later moved through several federal agencies as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is taking control of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) office responsible for its principal biometric identity system.

On Monday, Kyle Schutt becomes acting DHS chief information officer (CIO) and director of the Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM).

The appointment gives Schutt responsibility for IDENT, DHS’s primary biometric identity system, and oversight of the long-delayed Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) replacement. IDENT supports immigration, border security and law enforcement screening across DHS and partner agencies, while HART is intended to replace the aging platform with a modernized biometric identity system.

Under Secretary for Management Brian Cavanaugh informed DHS managers last Thursday that current CIO and OBIM Director Antoine McCord is leaving and that Schutt would take over as acting CIO beginning Monday.

“Kyle brings deep expertise, sound judgment, and a strong understanding of the department’s operational and technology priorities,” Cavanaugh wrote.

As acting CIO, Schutt also oversees DHS’s broader technology portfolio, including Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, FEMA, CISA and the Secret Service. HART, now managed through the CIO’s office, is scheduled to reach initial operational capability no later than September 2026 after years of delays.

The appointment places a technologist whose career spans Republican political technology and DOGE in charge of one of the U.S. government’s most consequential biometric identity programs at a pivotal stage in the modernization of DHS identity infrastructure..

Building the Republican digital infrastructure

Before joining government, Schutt spent nearly a decade building technology for Republican political organizations, including Revv, the fundraising platform that became the technological foundation for WinRed. Before joining government, Schutt spent nearly a decade building technology for Republican political organizations, including Revv, the fundraising platform that became the technological foundation for WinRed.

Revv was more than a payment processor. It integrated donation records with broader Republican voter data systems, allowing fundraising information to be linked with supporter and voter databases.

Schutt joined Revv in 2016 and later became chief technology officer. According to his LinkedIn profile, he led development of WinRed, which processed more than $2 billion during the 2020 election cycle.

Revv’s leadership later overlapped with Republican digital firm IMGE, a company that would reappear later in Schutt’s career.

Schutt later joined DOGE and moved through several federal agencies before his appointment at DHS.

Outburst links political and government work

Another thread connecting Schutt’s political technology career and later government service runs through Outburst Data, a company where a deleted GitHub profile identified him as CTO.

Security researchers examining DOGE infrastructure in 2025 linked technical artifacts associated with Outburst to WinRed, Elon Musk’s America PAC and DOGE. The findings did not show that political or voter data moved into government systems, but they did highlight overlapping personnel and technical infrastructure.

Outburst is now marketed by Republican digital firm IMGE as an AI analytics platform.

Court records and news reports later placed Schutt at GSA, FEMA, CISA and HHS as part of DOGE’s rapid deployment across the federal government. Those assignments exposed him to multiple categories of government data, though there is no public evidence he misused any information.

The old political network reappears

Before joining government, Schutt founded AnchorCode Technologies, a software company focused on AI-native government systems, enterprise identity, audit trails and operational software.

Court testimony later linked AnchorCode to DHS subcontracting work through Republican digital firm IMGE, which had previously overlapped with Schutt’s work on Revv and now markets the Outburst analytics platform.

Deposition testimony later showed AnchorCode subcontracting through IMGE on DHS work, with another contractor, LV Consulting, also working under the arrangement.

The arrangement prompted questions from government contracting specialists about potential conflicts and post-government employment restrictions.

There is no public evidence that AnchorCode’s work involved OBIM, IDENT, HART or the biometric systems Schutt will now oversee.

While none of these relationships suggests wrongdoing, they illustrate how figures and companies from Schutt’s Republican technology network reappeared as he moved through DOGE and into senior positions overseeing federal technology infrastructure.

Article Topics

appointments | DHS | Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) | OBIM | U.S. Government