Dutch facial recognition developer 20Face secures funding to accelerate commercialization

Dutch facial recognition developer 20Face has secured a new investment from 819 Capital Partners as the company looks to accelerate commercialization and expand into new markets.

The investment, announced on August 17, was made through the 819 Evergreen Fund, alongside 20Face’s existing investors. The amount of the financing was not disclosed.

The Enschede-based company, founded in 2017 as a University of Twente spin-off, develops its facial recognition algorithms in-house in the Netherlands. The investor highlighted the company’s Dutch-developed technology and its ability to operate without customers handing raw biometric data to a third party as differentiators.

Why raise money now?

20Face already has a commercial foundation on which to build.

Its facial recognition technology is primarily used for physical access control across offices, logistics, healthcare, leisure and high-security environments. Customers cited by the company include INEOS, Secure Logistics, Sensire, Amstelring, Groupe Tranchant and the World Port Centre Rotterdam. It also works with access-control and security partners including Nedap, Ni-Secure and Salto.

Its 20faceXS product provides facial recognition for physical access control, while 20faceSDK enables integration into third-party systems.

Privacy-by-design is central to the proposition. During enrollment, 20Face says a photograph is converted into a facial vector and the original image is deleted. Users can grant or revoke permission for the vector to be used for recognition at a particular location.

With technology, customers and partnerships established, the latest investment is primarily about scaling. 20Face says the capital will strengthen its go-to-market capabilities and support expansion into new markets and sectors within and beyond the Netherlands.

Not its first funding round

20Face has raised external capital several times.

Value Creation Capital and Oost NL invested in the company in 2018 to support development, sales, marketing and R&D.

In 2023, 20Face raised €1 million to further develop its technology and pursue new applications, including KYC and digital airline boarding.

Another €1.3 million followed in August 2024, with Value Creation Capital and Oost NL participating and Twinning Participaties joining as a new shareholder. The company planned to use the funding for technology development, team expansion, strategic partnerships and entry into new markets.

The amount of the latest financing has not been disclosed, but its stated purpose points increasingly toward commercial expansion.

What does NIST testing tell us?

20Face has participated in facial recognition evaluations conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), covering both 1:1 verification and 1:N identification.

There is an important caveat: 20Face has not submitted an algorithm to these NIST evaluations since 2021.

For 1:N identification, 20Face made one submission, in October 2021. For 1:1 verification, it made two submissions, in April and September 2021. NIST’s report card confirms the first 1:1 submission, 20face-000, was submitted on April 12, 2021.

Its historical 1:1 results show significant variation by image type. The 20face-001 algorithm recorded false non-match rates of approximately 7.3 percent on Visa-Visa, 7.7 percent on Visa-Border and 13.5 percent on Border-Border at NIST’s stringent one-in-a-million false-match operating point.

Those results provide a snapshot of the technology in 2021, but cannot establish how 20Face’s current algorithms compare with today’s market. Facial recognition technology and competing algorithms have continued advancing during the five years since its last NIST submissions.

That creates an interesting gap as 20Face prepares to expand. The company says it has continued developing its technology, but its newer generations have not been independently benchmarked through NIST’s ongoing evaluations.

A distinctive position in the Dutch market

20Face also occupies an unusual position at home.

Among Netherlands-based commercial developers represented in the NIST evaluations tracked in our analysis, 20Face is the only one represented in 1:N facial identification.

For 1:1 verification, both 20Face and Fourthline have submitted algorithms. Fourthline, however, is primarily positioned as a broader identity verification and KYC provider, while facial recognition is central to 20Face’s proposition.

That gives 20Face a distinctive position as a Dutch commercial developer of core facial recognition technology spanning both verification and identification.

Its NIST representation, however, remains based entirely on submissions from 2021. As the company expands internationally, renewed independent benchmarking could give buyers a current measure of how its technology compares with today’s global competition.

GDPR and the EUDI Wallet opportunity

The timing could also work in 20Face’s favor. Europe’s stringent treatment of biometric data under GDPR makes privacy-by-design and customer control of biometric information important considerations for buyers—areas around which 20Face has deliberately built its proposition.

At the same time, the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet rollout is creating opportunities across Europe’s identity ecosystem. Member States are required to make wallets available by the end of 2026, enabling citizens and residents to use digital identity across public and private services while retaining greater control over the information they share.

For 20Face, this could create opportunities for facial biometrics around identity verification, authentication and access, particularly where organizations favor European-developed, privacy-preserving technology. Recent EU implementing rules explicitly address cases in which a wallet user’s portrait is disclosed and processed for identity verification, while requiring user control and GDPR protections around that biometric information.

The new investment therefore arrives at an interesting point: 20Face has the technology, customers and partnerships, while Europe’s evolving digital identity landscape could create new avenues for expansion. The remaining question is whether it can complement that positioning with current independent evidence of biometric performance after a five-year absence from NIST evaluations.

Article Topics

20Face | biometrics | Europe | face biometrics | facial recognition | funding | investment | privacy by design