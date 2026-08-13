Egypt expands biometric SIM registration after identity misuse case

Egypt is accelerating the rollout of biometric identity verification for mobile SIM registration, requiring subscribers to complete facial verification before receiving a new SIM card. The move follows a high-profile criminal case that exposed weaknesses in the country’s SIM registration process, but privacy advocates and identity experts question whether biometrics address the underlying problem.

As part of the registration process, applicants must capture a selfie using their phone camera. An automated system would compare it with the photograph associated with the applicant’s national ID, and a successful match would authorize the operator to provide the SIM.

The issue gained national attention after a university student was sentenced to 25 years in prison in a drug trafficking case involving a mobile line registered in his name.

Egyptian reporting says the student had allowed a friend to use his national ID to obtain mobile lines. The incident exposes a problem with the identity recorded during registration and the person who uses the SIM.

The case highlights the difference between verifying who registers a SIM and who ultimately uses it. If a legitimate identity holder completes biometric verification and later gives the SIM to someone else, facial matching alone does not prevent the transfer.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) offers the My Lines service, which allows users to check how many mobile lines are registered under their national ID and contact the mobile operator regarding an unfamiliar registration.

The rollout builds on identity verification work that began before the latest SIM registration controversy.

Last year, NTRA Chairman Mohamed Shamroukh said identity verification would be introduced at mobile operator branches to improve customer registration. The regulator began piloting the biometric eKYC system connected to Egypt’s civil registry information.

South Korea also faced a similar problem of preventing stolen identities from being used to obtain false-name phones associated with financial fraud and voice-phishing schemes.

The country’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) questioned if face verification would prevent registrations completed by an identity holder on behalf of another person. When SIM activation rules took effect, applicants could use a mobile digital ID or an approved document based method, in addition to facial recognition.

Egypt’s rollout reflects a broader trend toward biometric SIM registration, but it also highlights an increasingly common policy question: whether stronger identity verification at enrollment is enough to ensure accountability throughout the life of a mobile subscription.

Article Topics

biometrics | Egypt | identity verification | selfie biometrics | SIM card registration | telecom