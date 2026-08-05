EU AI Act enforcement reshapes Europe’s technology strategy

Most new technologies have a “wild west” period, in which the push for innovation puts products into the market before regulators are even aware of any potential risks. Social media turned its wild west period into unfettered global dominance that is only now being challenged by lawmakers concerned about kids’ mental health. The AI boom, however, will not be allowed to go that far. With popular large language model (LLM) Claude having recently gone rogue, hacking three companies during security testing, lawmakers are taking notice and trying to stay abreast of technological risk with applicable legislation.

In the EU, that’s the AI Act – enforceable as of August 2 – and the new Artificial Intelligence Regulation, which brings with it transparency rules requiring certain AI systems to tell users when they’re interacting with AI, and to label AI-generated or modified content as such, including deepfakes.

It also adds team members to the European AI Office. According to the European Commission’s website, the AI Office consists of technology specialists, administrative assistants, lawyers, policy specialists, and economists, covering units that range from “Regulation and Compliance” to “AI for Societal Good.” Reporting from AP says that now includes 38 new employees to monitor AI companies that face new reporting and documentation requirements.

They’ll be searching for violations such as the publishing of sexually explicit material, fake photos and videos, and cyber threats to public infrastructure. Also on the radar are “systemic risks” including “chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents, loss of control, cyber offense, harmful manipulation and threats to fundamental rights” – effectively a Skynet scenario.

As well, there is a new Whistleblower Tool for workers and a Compliance Tool for users to file confidential reports of misconduct.

Overall, the regulation fits into the wider global response to rampant AI fraud, with deepfake fraud attempts set to exceed 334 million annually by 2028. Combined with the myriad risks AI firms have themselves identified in their technology – exemplified by Claude going off-script – the problems AI brings with it are beginning to accumulate as fast as the claimed benefits, and leaders are hedging on their message of AI as a driver of human flourishing.

Henna Virkkunen, the EU chief for tech sovereignty, says that “as enforcement begins, we are taking an important step towards AI that people and businesses can understand and trust, and whose benefits are shared widely across our society.”

Europe begins cautious uncoupling from Big Tech

The legislation lands as Europe enters a new phase of self-reliance and shifting priorities, as old global alliances wobble under the weight of economic hostility. By and large, global tech is still dominated by U.S. companies: Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI. New laws and regulations have exposed the fault lines where U.S. tech ascendancy meets global regulatory consensus that does not align with Silicon Valley’s interests.

As more laws emerge, tension mounts – and the international market begins looking for options that do not rely, fundamentally, on U.S. tech tycoons. Per the Associated Press, “the EU is seeking more independence from both Washington and Beijing by reinvigorating specific domestic industries like manufacturing and defense and forging new trade deals from Brazil to Australia to meet the global rise in economic nationalism.”

Recent weeks have seen the European Commission dole out hefty fines like balloons at a birthday party: a billion dollar fine for Google, a $629 million fine for AliExpress, a smaller $230 million fine for Temu.

The enforcement crackdown is not likely to win the EU friendship points with those nations on the receiving end. But part of the point is to draw clear lines on digital sovereignty. The EU’s tech strategy has prompted a surge of investment in AI within the bloc, as it aims to catch up with the U.S. and China – and, in doing so, ease its reliance on two potentially volatile superpowers.

European identity firms enjoy home court advantage

For the European biometrics market, that presents an opportunity for providers to leverage political headwinds in order to cement roles in the EU’s digital ecosystem. Homegrown AI product is the order of the day, and regionally based firms like Regula, Innovatrics, Gataca, Signicat, Unissey and Thales stand poised to step into larger roles in the local market.

Generative AI is currently fueling a fraud surge that has spurred the deepfake detection market into a high-growth phase. According to the recent report, “The Deepfake Fraud Detection Market 2026: Securing Identity in the AI Era” published by Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, in the three-year period from 2026 to 2028, voice deepfake checks are forecasted to increase from over 2.88 billion to over 5.45 billion, and face deepfake checks are expected to increase from over 3.16 billion to over 6.78 billion in 2028.

Per the report, “this results in a healthy revenue prediction for both voice and face deepfake detection, with an increase from over $1.44 billion in 2026 to over $2.7 billion in 2028 for voice and an increase from over $1.58 billion in 2026 to over $3.39 billion in 2028. Combined (voice and face) revenue will increase from over $3.02 billion in 2026 to over $6.12 billion in 2028.”

Article Topics

AI Act | biometrics | deepfakes | digital sovereignty | Europe | generative AI | legislation | regulation