Everyday applications for French digital ID expand to bag checks, flight boarding

EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets are gradually becoming more useful. France’s national digital ID can now be used as legal proof of identity for checks carried out by airlines, including bag checks and flight boarding. The new application for the France Identité app has been authorized as part of a new round of regulatory provisions, according to a government announcement.

Previously, travelers had to show a physical ID to check baggage and board aircraft. The change means travelers can share only the relevant information necessary for identity verification, like their name and photo, through the identity verification app.

The new airport applications adds to a growing list of uses for France Identité, including for trips on rail network SNCF and easier access to administrative procedures and digital credentials like driver’s licenses.

France Titres is continuing to work on expanding use cases for the app through EUDI Wallet large-scale pilot group the APITITUDE consortium. Those efforts include a trial carried out with French border police at the Marseille Provence airport in May of border checks carried out with France Identité. In September, France Identité will participate in an international digital ID trial at Geneva International Airport.

Greece joined the APTITUDE consortium near the end of 2025 to test how digital travel credentials (DTCs) can help ease travel to the popular tourist destination.

France Identité is now beyond 4.5 million users, according to France’s Ministry of the Interior.

And digital wallet providers have been joining the France Identité ecosystem through interoperability testing, including Namirial and Toppan Security, both of which can issue, store and verify digital credentials interoperable with France’s national ID system.

Article Topics

APTITUDE consortium | digital ID | digital travel | EU Digital Identity Wallet | France Identité | identity verification