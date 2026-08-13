Executive appointments reflect digital identity sector’s commercial expansion

A series of executive appointments across the biometrics and digital identity industry suggests vendors are strengthening leadership teams as they move from product development toward commercial growth, partnerships and international expansion.

Entersekt taps Clare Conway as CEO

Authentication and digital banking security company Entersekt has named Clare Conway as chief executive officer, succeeding founder Schalk Nolte, who moves into a strategic leadership role focused on long-term innovation and industry engagement. The company says the transition marks its next phase of global growth while maintaining continuity through Nolte’s continued involvement.

Tech5 welcomes Andrés Alvargonzález as CMO

Tech5 has strengthened its commercial organization with the appointment of Andrés Alvargonzález as Chief Marketing Officer. Alvargonzález will lead global marketing and go-to-market strategy of the company’s biometric identity and digital public infrastructure portfolio as it continues expanding across government and private sector markets.

1Kosmos names Frank Cohen CRO

1Kosmos has appointed Frank Cohen as chief revenue officer. Cohen will lead global sales and go-to-market operations as the company expands enterprise adoption of its identity verification and workforce authentication platform.

Token appoints Keith Ramee Head of Partnerships

Token has appointed Keith Ramee as head of partnerships. The company says Ramee will focus on expanding strategic alliances and accelerating ecosystem growth for Token’s identity infrastructure platform.

SLC Digital expands boards

Identity technology company SLC Digital has expanded both its board of directors and strategic advisory board, adding executives intended to support commercial growth and international expansion as the company scales its identity and digital trust offerings.

authID reshapes board committees

Biometric authentication provider authID has announced board changes and committee reappointments following its annual governance review, positioning the company for its next phase of corporate development.

Building for commercial scale

From executive suite additions at Entersekt, Tech5, and 1Kosmos to strategic partnerships at Token and board expansions at SLC Digital and authID, vendors are investing more in the executive leadership needed to scale globally, build partnerships and compete for larger commercial and public-sector contracts.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | appointments | authID | biometrics | digital identity | Entersekt | SLC Digital | TECH5 | Token