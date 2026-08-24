Fayda digital ID nears 50M enrollments as adoption reshapes Ethiopia’s economy

Launched in 2023, Ethiopia’s national digital ID rollout has gained traction over the last three years as seen not only in the growing number of those registering for the ID, but the palpable impact it is making.

The rollout is speeding up with 49.1 million enrollments already completed as of August 24, thanks to the deployment of 12,000 biometric registration kits across the nation, according to figures from the Ethiopia National ID Program (NIDP). So far, 150 agencies have been integrated with the system, with over 194 million digital Know Your Customer (eKYC) verifications to date.

According to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), the digital ID process is “moving quickly,” and is considered a critical factor as the country looks forward to building a comprehensive digital economy. Fayda has been framed as a major pillar in the implementation of the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy.

The broadcaster references Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who has described Fayda as an important tool for the country’s development, with its contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expected to reach seven percent by 2030, “all while safeguarding data privacy and ensuring economic sovereignty.”

According to the EBC, Fayda’s “impact is already being felt across the country” as it is “actively bringing millions of previously unbanked and marginalized individuals into the formal financial system.” The outlet adds that the ID “is accelerating banking and mobile money transfers and streamlining everyday business operations.”

As part of these inclusion efforts, the ID system has prioritized the registration of women as well as refugees and other internally displaced persons (IDPs) which, according to the World Bank, make it possible for them to “access financial services, open bank accounts, receive loans, and participate in economic activities.”

These developments show Ethiopia is not just bent on expanding access to digital ID (it has a plan to reach 90 million by 2027), but is also making sure it enables people to access a wide range of services. According to officials, the ID is not just an administrative tool, but a key foundational digital public infrastructure intended to make life easier for users.

Recently, Ethiopia took a step further in its push towards strengthening and modernizing its identity infrastructure as the national ID authority was transformed into a commercial government-owned enterprise, Faydaverse. Its inauguration took place early this month with the mandate to support initiatives aimed at developing, operating, and scaling trusted digital public infrastructure.

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | digital ID | Ethiopia | Ethiopia National ID Program (NIDP) | Fayda | FaydaVerse Digital Solutions Enterprise