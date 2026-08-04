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Financial sector leads in AI identity readiness despite higher fraud: Regula

Banks face the highest levels of AI-assisted identity fraud but outperform other industries in detection, verification and audit readiness
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Financial sector leads in AI identity readiness despite higher fraud: Regula
 

Financial services firms face more AI-assisted identity fraud than any other industry, but they also appear best prepared to detect and respond to it, according to Regula‘s new AI Identity Readiness Scorecard.

The first edition examines the financial services sector, which Regula says is often the earliest testing ground for new fraud techniques. Banks and lenders handle high‑value identity events such as onboarding, lending and account recovery, which makes them attractive targets for attackers experimenting with automation, synthetic identities and deepfakes.

Financial organizations scored highest across all four dimensions, reporting greater visibility into AI-assisted identity activity, stronger verification capabilities and more complete audit evidence than other sectors.

Regula attributes that advantage to stricter regulatory oversight and more layered identity workflows combining document authentication, biometric matching, liveness detection, device intelligence, sanctions screening and manual review. Together, those controls create a more complete record of identity decisions.

“Financial organizations are not ahead because they face fewer AI-related identity threats. Quite the opposite: they encounter them more often,” says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

“Their advantage is that constant pressure has forced them to develop better visibility, stronger identity controls, and more complete decision evidence. Financial Services is simply the first sector to adapt to an identity landscape where distinguishing between human and machine participation is becoming a daily challenge.”

Regula believes the patterns emerging in financial services are likely to spread to other industries as AI‑assisted identity attacks become more common.

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