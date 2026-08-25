Fourthline becomes qualified trust service provider under eIDAS

Fourthline will now be able to issue qualified electronic signature (QES) certificates through its own Swedish subsidiary. This extends its biometric identity verification platform into regulated trust services.

Fourthline Trust Services AB is listed as a qualified trust service provider under the European Union’s eIDAS framework and supervised by the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority.

The development builds on the company’s existing qualified electronic signature offering, which previously relied on external providers to issue the necessary certificates.

The integration documentation states that its Swedish subsidiary can serve as the qualified trust service provider when identity verification and electronic signing are combined in a single workflow.

“Organizations can now accelerate their digital transformation with a single, powerful partner that handles everything from identity verification to qualified signatures,” says Ralph Post, Fourthline Trust Services AB Board Member.

When Fourthline acts as the trust provider, customers will be able to review the documents, accept the terms, and confirm the signature without a one-time passcode.

But transactions handled by Namirial or InfoCert will still require an SMS code.

The QES privacy statement describes an identity proofing process that combines document authentication, facial comparison, and liveness detection before a qualified certificate is issued.

The company can collect photographs of an identity document, along with biometric selfie images. A new selfie may be required if the original identity verification was processed more than 24 hours ago.

The workflow can also reassess if an identity document remains valid and, depending on its configuration, evaluate the customer’s location.

In June, Swedish fintech Anyfin selected Fourthline to provide identity verification, biometrics, and qualified electronic signatures through a single integration.

Its earlier partnership with Riverty also demonstrated the company’s focus on regulated onboarding in Germany and the Netherlands.

The move comes at a time when the company has planned a merger with biometric identity provider Veridas. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, with completion expected in the second half of 2026.

Article Topics

eIDAS | electronic-signature | Fourthline | identity proofing | Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP)