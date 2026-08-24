GEO donations coincide with expanding ICE detention and biometric monitoring contracts

A subsidiary of GEO Group, whose ICE business spans detention, biometric monitoring and location intelligence, gave more than $1.4 million in July to a political committee supporting President Donald Trump.

The payments by GEO Reentry Services came within days of GEO announcing two new ICE detention contracts expected to generate a combined $165 million in their first full year of operations.

A Biometric Update review of ICE procurement records found that one of those agreements is substantially larger than GEO’s public description suggested. The government estimates the five-year requirement for GEO’s Rivers Facility in North Carolina at nearly $457.1 million and awarded it without full and open competition after receiving seven responses to earlier market research.

Another wholly owned GEO subsidiary, BI Incorporated, operates ICE’s nationwide Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) using electronic monitoring, biometric reporting and case management to supervise people on the agency’s non-detained docket.

BI also holds one of ICE’s new skip-tracing contracts, allowing it to use government case information and commercial data to help locate people ICE is trying to find.

The political spending was first reported by The Lever and subsequently by The New York Times after MAGA Inc. disclosed its July receipts to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

GEO Reentry gave MAGA Inc. $1 million on July 16, three days after GEO announced a five-year agreement for the 1,188-bed Big Horn Facility in Hudson, Colorado. It gave another $413,000 on July 31, two days after GEO announced its agreement for the 1,320-bed Rivers Facility in Winton, North Carolina.

The July payments were not GEO Reentry’s first to MAGA Inc.

FEC records and campaign finance disclosures show the subsidiary gave the committee $1 million in October 2025, another $1 million in March and another $1 million in April. Including the July payments, GEO Reentry has given MAGA Inc. more than $4.4 million since October.

There is no evidence that the political spending caused ICE to award GEO government business.

The White House rejected such a connection when questioned by the Times, saying allegations that political donations influenced federal contract awards were false. The Department of Homeland Security said federal contractor selection is heavily regulated and follows those requirements.

ICE’s detention expansion accelerates

The underlying Rivers procurement records nevertheless add detail to what GEO received and how ICE selected the company.

GEO announced July 29 that Rivers was expected to generate approximately $80 million in revenue during its first full year. An ICE justification for awarding the work without full and open competition, made public August 11, puts the government’s estimated five-year value at $457,091,724.

ICE projected costs rising from $79.44 million in the first year to $97.92 million in the fifth. The contract covers detention housing, guards, meals, medical care and transportation.

ICE said GEO was the only responsible source capable of meeting the agency’s requirements within the necessary timetable.

That determination followed market research rather than a competitive solicitation. ICE issued a Request for Information on May 28, 2025, seeking detention capacity for as many as 1,500 people within 150 miles of Richmond International Airport and requiring a facility capable of becoming fully operational within three months.

ICE received seven responses.

GEO proposed Rivers, a former federal prison it owns that had been idle since 2021. The facility is about 105 miles from Richmond International Airport, and GEO said it could reactivate it within 90 days.

At least one other RFI respondent also said it could meet that timetable. A submission proposing the former Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville, Virginia described the shuttered state prison as capable of becoming operational within 90 days and about 90 minutes from Richmond International Airport.

But Augusta required renovations to meet ICE detention standards. ICE ultimately concluded that Rivers was the only facility capable of satisfying its complete requirements quickly enough.

The public justification does not provide a detailed scoring comparison showing how ICE tested the Augusta respondent’s assertion that it could also be ready in 90 days. It provides the government’s conclusion that the required renovations and other work made the alternatives infeasible within its timetable.

ICE began seeking the additional detention capacity in May 2025, more than a year before GEO Reentry’s July 2026 payment to MAGA Inc.

ICE awarded GEO a sole-source contract internally estimated at nearly half a billion dollars on July 29. GEO announced the award that day. Two days later, GEO Reentry gave $413,000 to Trump’s political operation.

Biometric Update also found that ICE’s justification explicitly connects the Rivers requirement to policies ordered by the Trump administration.

The document cites Trump’s January 2025 immigration executive orders and the Laken Riley Act and says ICE needs approximately 60,000 additional detention beds to support expanded immigration enforcement, bringing projected nationwide capacity close to 100,000 beds.

The second July contract followed a similar political spending sequence.

GEO announced July 13 that it had entered into a five-year ICE agreement for Big Horn in Colorado. GEO expects the facility to generate approximately $85 million in its first full year. Three days after the announcement, GEO Reentry gave MAGA Inc. $1 million.

Federal award data put the Big Horn contract ceiling at approximately $528.7 million, although a contract ceiling is not the same as the amount ICE will ultimately spend.

GEO’s ICE business extends beyond detention

Through BI Incorporated, which GEO acquired in 2011, the company operates ISAP, the principal component of ICE’s Alternatives to Detention program. People enrolled in ISAP live outside detention but can be required to submit to electronic monitoring and case management while immigration proceedings or removal cases continue.

ICE awarded BI the current ISAP V contract on September 30, 2025. The original award was valued at approximately $1.017 billion, with current procurement records placing its ceiling slightly above $1.02 billion.

The work goes considerably further than supplying ankle monitors.

ICE’s solicitation requires enrollment and orientation, case management, home and office visits, residence verification, court tracking, GPS monitoring and management of alerts generated by electronic monitoring systems.

One of the procurement’s principal technical documents is titled “Detailed GPS Biometric Reporting Monitoring System.”

The biometric component includes mobile identity verification.

BI’s SmartLINK technology allows a participant to conduct scheduled check-ins through a smartphone or BI-issued device. BI markets its mobile monitoring system as supporting facial comparison and liveness detection intended to verify that the person checking in is the enrolled participant.

ICE has said SmartLINK facial matching compares a submitted photograph against enrollment images. A possible mismatch generates an alert for review rather than automatically determining that the participant has violated the program.

Earlier versions of ISAP also used biometric voice verification for telephone reporting, but ICE told bidders for ISAP V that telephonic voice reporting was no longer required.

BI’s dedicated ankle-worn devices support continuous location reporting, geographic zones and tamper alerts, while wrist-worn technologies can also provide location information and identity-related authentication functions.

Those capabilities do not mean ICE activates every available function for every participant. Monitoring levels and technologies can vary by individual case.

The scale of the program has nevertheless changed sharply.

GEO told investors this month that approximately 184,000 people were enrolled in ISAP, with about 54,000 wearing GPS ankle monitors, up from roughly 17,000 in early 2025. Approximately 116,000 were receiving case management services. The categories overlap and cannot be added together.

BI’s other major recent ICE assignment takes the company beyond monitoring people already reporting to the government.

From biometric reporting to location intelligence

ICE awarded BI one of its nationwide skip-tracing contracts in December 2025. BI’s indefinite-delivery vehicle, 70CDCR26D00000005, carries a ceiling of approximately $121.84 million. It was one of multiple awards under a competition that drew 51 offers.

The work gives BI a different role in immigration enforcement. Rather than monitoring people already in contact with ICE, the contracts expand BI’s role into helping locate individuals using government records and commercial datasets.

ICE procurement documents describe contractors receiving government-furnished case information containing identifiable data and using it with commercial sources to determine where people are living.

The work can include automated and manual research, address verification and physical observation.

GEO describes BI’s service as “enhanced location research” using identifiable information, commercial data verification and physical observation. GEO said BI began performing the work in March.

ICE accounted for 48 percent of GEO’s $2.63 billion in 2025 revenue, illustrating how detention, biometric monitoring and location intelligence have become central to the company’s business.

Article Topics

BI Incorporated | biometric monitoring | biometrics | GEO Group | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | procurement | surveillance | U.S. Government