GeoComply signs mutli-year renewal with FanDuel online gambling platform

Online gambling firm FanDuel Group North America has renewed its partnership with Vancouver-based geolocation and identity intelligence firm GeoComply. A press release says the multi-year renewal extends “a relationship that has supported FanDuel’s growth from a single state to over two dozen states.”

GeoComply’s player checks for FanDuel show a 99.7 percent pass rate and 99.999 percent service availability across peak Super Bowl traffic, multi-state launches and an evolving regulatory landscape for legal online gambling.

The continuing partnership will see GeoComply provide FanDuel with identity verification and fraud prevention technology to protect customers and maintain platform integrity. Per the release, “by combining advanced KYC and identity verification tools, enhanced diligence and more, GeoComply helps FanDuel verify customer eligibility, accelerate registration, strengthen compliance safeguards and prevent fraudulent activity before it occurs.”

GeoComply will also deploy engineers directly to FanDuel’s product and operations teams.

Special teams needed to tackle advanced fraud threat

Kip Levin, CEO of GeoComply, says “FanDuel and GeoComply have grown up together, from their first regulated state to nationwide scale. What’s been interesting is everything we’ve built together on top of those signals since: fraud and abuse detection, frictionless authentication, market insights. The kind of intelligence that is key to operators’ compliance at scale.”

In February 2026, U.S. authorities charged two 29-year-old men from Connecticut with defrauding online gambling platforms, primarily FanDuel, of $3 million using identities stolen from approximately 3,000 victims, underscoring the need for robust fraud protection measures.

The release notes the imminent arrival of “football season’s high-volume acquisition and engagement period,” with the NFL season kicking off on September 9.

Article Topics

fraud prevention | gambling | GeoComply | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | selfie biometrics