Germany’s EUDI Wallet push highlights Europe’s implementation gap

Pop psychology promotes the art of manifesting – the would-be ability to will one’s desires into reality by visualizing them. There is a touch of the practice in how Germany is approaching the launch of the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) ecosystem. The country is continuing to work toward the scheduled January 2027 deadline for implementation, expanding its hackathons and developer ecosystem, running sandboxes and pilots, and deepening industry engagement.

Yet it does so amid serious questions about whether the full wallet will be ready on time and with the expected functionality. Experts are warning about the challenge of technical complexity, as well as governance and implementation risks caused by lagging legislation. Nonetheless, Germany – which has allocated 79.3 million euros ($91 million) to the project through 2026 – has its sights set on the new year, brushing off critics and rejecting characterizations of chaotic development as a misunderstanding of agile methodology.

Agility will be a necessary quality for Germany across the board, as it navigates accusations that it is jumping the gun on deployment in the interest of speed over security. A feature in the Tech Times cites technical experts who have labeled Germany’s wallet a “Minimalkonstrukt” – “a stripped-down baseline build that satisfies the minimum European requirements and little else.”

And while conferences continue and the German government holds its ground on the January 2 launch date, less than half of EU member states are on track to meet the same deadline – meaning Germany could be rushing its wallet into a market that has yet to be fully born.

Tracking concerns, IDV clause trouble critics

The inaugural version of Germany’s national wallet will support identification and credential presentation, but not qualified electronic signatures, pseudonymous logins, or payment authorizations, which are set to come later.

For some, that’s not enough to justify a January rollout. In comments made in the Bundestag, a panel of technical experts organized by the opposition Left Party raise concerns including a lack of transparency, post-quantum preparedness, and questionable data security in an architecture that uses signed data and a cloud component as a trust anchor.

An independent study commissioned by the national consumer federation found that the signed-data credential model presents a technical tracking risk: “relying parties who receive signed credentials can, if they collude or aggregate data, link a user’s activity across different services over time.”

Per a report in Heise, there is also a related objection to an “experimentierklausel” in Germany’s draft Digital Identities Act (DIdG), which authorizes the Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs (BMDS) to approve additional identity verification methods by ministerial regulation, without requiring a parliamentary vote. The panel warns that “this could allow the reintroduction of video-based identity verification (VideoIdent) – a method phased out in German healthcare digitalization over security and access concerns – without any democratic check.”

But there is also a general concern that “the clause could be used to authorize verification methods that undermine the privacy-preserving architecture that makes the wallet worth having in the first place.”

Generally, the panel believes that, if it goes live on January 2 as planned, “the wallet will be far from what it is supposed to be.”

The issue takes on more urgency in light of other nations (notably Romania) adopting Germany’s wallet model as the basis for their own.

Some will allow opt-out for biometric storage; some won’t

Biometric data handling also figures into objections to the wallet’s current timeline. Specifically, the biometric photograph required in the wallet’s Person Identification Data (PID) credential set.

The European Commission backed away from proposed mandatory biometric storage in every wallet, pivoting to require member states to include a photo while offering citizens an opt-out from storing it. Data protection advocates argue that “biometric data processed to uniquely identify a person constitutes a special category of personal data under GDPR Article 9, carrying heightened protection requirements.”

Not every member state will follow this model, risking further fragmentation in the EU security landscape – exactly what the EUDI Wallet is trying to avoid.

Wallet draws blank stares from half of Europeans

Technical and regulatory snags, however, might end up looking like small problems against the bigger truth that has emerged: five months out from the deadline, many member states are in no position to meet it.

Tech Times cites a January 2026 assessment by Signicat which found that only 12 of the EU’s 27 member states were on track to have a functioning wallet available by the end of 2026. A subsequent assessment by Namirial declared three countries near-certain, five very likely, and eight likely – “but still left a large middle band with real uncertainty around certification, onboarding completeness, and operational scope.”

Besides which, Germany’s own SPRIND sandbox has identified the problem of an EU-wide bottleneck in relying-party onboarding.

Perhaps even worse than the level of preparedness is the fact that a lot of people don’t even know what a EUDI Wallet is, or why on earth they would want to have one. Consumer research published last month by IDnow found that 51 percent of surveyed consumers in France and Germany had never heard of the EUDI Wallet.

That finding “underscores the structural challenge facing the project: even a technically successful January 2 launch, on a wallet the critics characterize as bare-minimum, will mean little without citizens understanding what they are being offered.”

Meanwhile, “the government’s communications campaigns on the wallet have remained largely absent from the public conversation.

The reality looks more like what the EC’s internal position acknowledges: it was never realistic to expect a smooth, bloc-wide rollout, and what will happen in early January 2027 is the beginning of a phased rollout. Per the government’s website, “the national EUDI wallet will be developed in an iterative process and gradually expanded with additional functions and verification methods.” Completion could take years – and during that period, there will be no harmonized EU market, but another fragmented ecosystem hobbling its way toward interoperability. To quote Federal Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger speaking at the recent EUDI ON 2026 event, “the EUDI Wallet has the potential to be the start of something big.” But it is still just potential, and it is only the beginning.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Germany | SPRIND