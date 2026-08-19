Google rolls out Play Age Signals API as age assurance ecosystem evolves

Google is making its Google Play Age Signals API available to all Play developers globally, as age assurance continues to make legislative waves around the world. The move will allow app developers to receive an age range set by parents or guardians of young users, which can then allow them to tailor content and experiences based on age bands.

A post on the Android Developers Blog says Google Play wants to “empower Play developers with the capabilities to deliver age-appropriate experiences based on their app’s content,” and to give them “the ability to choose the right protections for the nature of their app.” Developers of a weather app, for instance, probably don’t need to include the same safeguards as a social media or gaming app.

The company says the Google Play Age Signals API, which is currently available in Brazil, will roll out first to users in Australia and Canada this month. A full global rollout will follow throughout 2026.

Parents, apps shoulder responsibility

A shared attribute of every statement on child safety from a major Silicon Valley company is a pledge, up top, that they take it very seriously. This is frequently accompanied by an assertion that parents should be in charge of what their kids see online, and a promise to offer tools to support them.

“Parents shouldn’t have to manage complex safety settings across dozens of different apps to keep their children safe,” says the developers blog. The age signals API, of course, solves that, building on “a strong foundation of established safety features and strict policies we have long enforced on Google Play.”

Both Google and its major app store competitor, Apple, have leaned into the declared age range model, which puts the initial declaration in parents’ hands. It is a convenient way of seeming to impart agency, while also avoiding age assurance methods, such as biometrics, that do not rely on declared input. One can easily imagine a kid handing a phone to a distracted parent and asking to verify them for an inappropriate age band – and receiving little pushback.

The point of biometric-based age assurance solutions is that they don’t rely on what the user tells them. Generative AI has made deepfakes easier to create, but lying to a biometric age estimation tool is still significantly more difficult than entering a bogus age.

“Parents have a choice to share their child’s age range, and if they choose to share, all Play apps that use Play Age Signals API can receive age signals,” Google says. “This lets children jump straight into age-appropriate content without parents having to manually configure settings inside these apps. Age ranges are never shared by default, and parents can update or turn off these settings at any time.”

If no age range signal is available to apps (for instance, because a parent has chosen not to share it), Google puts the responsibility on developers to adapt: “your app must fall back to its own default handling – such as treating the user as unverified, limiting certain features, or prompting the user/parent through an alternate compliance flow.”

No one wants to be left with the bill

There is a sneaky truth underneath all of this. The age assurance debate is said to be about many things: privacy, free speech, online harm, children’s mental health, access, education, basic rights and freedoms.

But all of these are in fact subsidiaries. What the age assurance debate is actually primarily about is liability. Who takes the legal burden, and the legal fall if something goes wrong?

Be it adult content platforms, social media companies or operating systems, the playbook is the same: try and appear to satisfy calls for online safety while avoiding liability whenever possible.

Google and Apple’s age range models are designed as conduits, which connect the authority of a parent or guardian to app developers – nothing more. The onus is on parents to enter their child’s age range, and the onus is on developers to design their apps to accommodate a range of declared age bands. Google? It’s just the messenger.

The question of liability will likely creep to the forefront of age assurance debates eventually. For now, while the issue gains increasing visibility, it remains a game of hot potato.

Article Topics

age verification | app store age verification | biometric age estimation | Google | Google Play Age Signals