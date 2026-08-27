Group-IB warns GCC investors of deepfake investment fraud risk

Cybersecurity firm Group-IB has warned that AI-powered investment fraud schemes combining deepfake videos, WhatsApp groups and fake cryptocurrency platforms could spread to Gulf markets, citing the region’s rapid growth in retail investing and digital assets.

According to a news release, the fraud models named GoldBull and CoinLure use deepfake videos, WhatsApp groups, and fake cryptocurrency platforms to target their prey. The first scheme runs a “pump and dump” scam using legitimate stock markets, while the other operates a network of more than 200 fake cryptocurrency investment platforms built on shared templates.

The firm noted that the GCC market is a potential target of the scammers for a number of reasons, including the fact that WhatsApp is a widely used platform for business transactions. Other factors are the high rate of crypto adoption in the region (the UAE ranks fifth globally on the 2025 Henley Crypto Adoption Index, and Saudi Arabia recorded 154 percent year-on-year growth in crypto transaction value), the growing nature of the retail investor base, and the cloning of the branding and license numbers of regulated firms.

In the face of the threat, Group-IB has called on GCC stock market actors to be careful with investment opportunities promoted through WhatsApp and Telegram, not to take a video endorsement of any such opportunities as proof, take any platform that accepts only cryptocurrency with a pinch of salt, and to be careful with any platform that requires payments before making any withdrawals.

Group-IB’s research, whose details were published in a blog post in May, looked into how criminals exploit trust through deepfakes, social media, and professional-looking websites, in a massive $187 million fraud ecosystem operations in Australia and the United States.

The findings showed not only the proliferation of deepfakes but how they are increasingly becoming a major tool for financial fraud, with social media serving as the conduit, highlighting another trend where fraud is now becoming an integrated and cross-platform digital operation. A UN report in July unveiled the extent of investment scams driven by sophisticated AI fraud, noting that deepfakes have become an integral part of organized transactional financial crime rings.

As explained by Group-IB, its research discovered more than 20 fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating one Australian economist, suggesting that the operation was organized rather than consisting of isolated fake profiles.

The research once more shines a light on AI-enabled fraud which is growing in scope and scale. Per its research, investment scams in the U.S. generated $7.9 billion in reported losses last year, while Australia recorded $837.7 million in investment-scam losses.

Group-IB’s warning comes as GCC member Saudi Arabia has issued guidelines on how to deal with deepfakes in the face of increasing AI-enabled attacks.

The trends exposed by Group-IB’s research are reflected in a Deepfake Fraud Detection 2026 Market Report published last month by Biometric Update, which offers a comprehensive guide on securing identity in a rapidly growing AI landscape.

Article Topics

AI fraud | cybersecurity | deepfake detection | deepfakes | financial crime | Group-IB | Middle East