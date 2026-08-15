ICE withdraws $125M sole-source Thomson Reuters surveillance data deal

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has withdrawn plans to award Thomson Reuters Special Services (TRSS) a five-year, $125 million data and analytics contract without competition after industry feedback prompted the agency to reconsider the procurement.

ICE has not abandoned the requirement. Instead, it now plans to compete the contract, with a solicitation expected later this month for screening, vetting and investigative analytics services supporting Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Archived procurement records show ICE originally expected to compete the requirement, received more than 50 industry responses and identified multiple potentially capable vendors before revising the procurement around proprietary capabilities and concluding only TRSS could meet the requirement. The agency has now reversed that position.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acquisition forecast published August 10 lists the requirement as competitive, estimates its value at more than $100 million and anticipates releasing a solicitation on August 24. The forecast places the award in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which ends September 30.

ICE updated its contracting notice on August 12 to say “the Government no longer intends to sole source this requirement.” It did not identify the companies that responded to the notice or explain what objections or capability claims led it to reverse course.

At the same time, ICE removed a document containing its justification for awarding the Data Analytic Support Services (DASS) blanket purchase agreement to TRSS without competition. A surviving PDF contains six pages numbered “1 of 8” through “6 of 8,” indicating that the public copy is incomplete.

The justification divided the ceiling into a $25 million base year and four $25 million ordering years.

The reversal concerns how ICE planned to award the work, not whether the agency still wants the data, monitoring and investigative capabilities described in the deleted document.

The DHS acquisition forecast describes a labor-hour blanket purchase agreement running through September 2031. The contractor would provide data and analytical services for screening and vetting, lead development and criminal analysis by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The deleted justification said ICE was obtaining access to TRSS data through another company serving as prime contractor and argued that direct access from TRSS would avoid the additional transaction costs of obtaining the data through an intermediary. The document did not name that prime contractor.

The procurement appears to follow a broader DASS task order awarded to CACI NSS in 2020. That competed order received three bids, accumulated approximately $106 million in obligations and ended in March. Commercial contracting databases identify TRSS as having worked under the CACI order, although no TRSS subaward appears in federal spending records and ICE did not identify the intermediary through which it said it previously obtained the company’s data.

The record therefore suggests continuity between the two acquisitions but does not conclusively establish that CACI was the unnamed prime contractor.

ICE initially said it anticipated competing the now withdrawn acquisition. The agency posted a Request for Information (RFI) on May 30, 2025, under notice number 70CMSD25R0000DATA. Responses were due June 9. Although the justification later described it as a June RFI, the SAM.gov record shows that it was posted at the end of May.

The RFI sought information about companies capable of supporting ICE screening and vetting, lead development and criminal analysis. It also called for data extractions to find unusual trends, anomalies and control failures and for the identification of patterns and relationships that could be used to detect potentially criminal or fraudulent conduct before it occurred.

ICE said at the time that it anticipated competing the work as a single-award blanket purchase agreement against a General Services Administration (GSA) schedule.

The agency asked respondents whether they owned proprietary analytical tools capable of supplying open source, social media, law enforcement, cyber and geolocation information. It also asked whether they had partnered with data providers to obtain those capabilities.

The RFI therefore contemplated that a prime contractor could assemble the required data and tools through commercial partnerships rather than own every proprietary source itself.

ICE said the inquiry produced more than 50 responses. Its subsequently deleted justification did not identify the respondents but said the agency’s market research initially found seven small businesses and ten large businesses capable of performing this type of work.

ICE later concluded that none of the small businesses had demonstrated that they possessed enough employees or sufficient experienced and cleared personnel to serve as prime contractor for the entire requirement.

The public justification does not name the seven companies, provide their individual evaluations or disclose whether any proposed to perform the work through partnerships with larger data providers.

The agency said several other vendors largely repeated its requirements without adequately explaining how they would perform the work. ICE classified them as possibly capable but expressed concern about whether they understood the requirement.

One respondent, identified only as “ABC,” was found not to meet the requirement because its products were incompatible with a DHS system. The justification does not disclose ABC’s identity or say whether it was classified as a small or large business.

The document then disclosed a consequential change. ICE said that “after HSI’s requirement was revised for a proprietary requirement,” no vendor other than TRSS could fulfill it.

The justification does not fully explain what ICE changed, why it revised the requirement or how the ten large businesses initially considered capable were evaluated against the new standard. It also does not show whether those companies were given an opportunity to respond after the proprietary requirements were added or refined.

The sequence does not, by itself, establish a violation of federal procurement rules. The justification relied on the exception for unique or highly specialized products or services when only one source can provide the required level of quality. That exception appears at GSAR 538.7104-3(b)(1)(ii), although ICE’s document incorrectly identified it as subparagraph (i).

It does show how a procurement that began with ICE’s stated expectation of competition moved toward a requirement built around one company’s proprietary holdings.

ICE began by saying it expected a competition, received more than 50 responses and initially identified 17 businesses as capable of performing the general type of work. It then revised the requirement around proprietary capabilities, concluded that only TRSS qualified and announced its intent to award the work directly to the company.

ICE’s statement that it changed direction in response to industry feedback suggests that one or more respondents disputed its conclusion or supplied additional information bearing on it.

The feedback has not been made public, so the record does not show whether the reversal followed a potential competitor’s capability showing objections that the requirement was tailored too narrowly or a decision by ICE to restructure the acquisition.

The scope envisioned by ICE extended well beyond access to a conventional public records database.

The withdrawn justification described continuous monitoring of as many as one million individuals or entities, event-driven alerts and model-based risk scoring. It also called for automated data-ingestion pipelines, graph-based anomaly detection and secure delivery of results into ICE systems.

ICE said TRSS’s Continuous Alerting Batch Solution could combine CLEAR data, real-time incarceration and arrest information and nationally aggregated court records to vet subjects across multiple data pipelines.

CLEAR is Thomson Reuters’ investigative research platform, rather than a single database. It aggregates public and proprietary records from government sources, private data providers, data brokers and other generally available sources, allowing authorized users to connect people with addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, government-issued identifiers, businesses and assets.

Depending on the user’s permissions, the platform can also provide driver’s-license information, court filings, criminal histories, property and corporate records, professional licenses, voter-registration records and watchlist or sanctions information.

Thomson Reuters says law enforcement subscribers may have access to more information than other customers.

ICE proposed using CLEAR as one data layer in a much larger monitoring and analytical system.

The agency said the service it envisions could generate alerts based on new public records, incarceration events, encounters and last-known location data. Social media information could be added when requested.

The contractor would also supply court docket information and maritime and trade data through products that included Kpler Terminal and MarineTraffic.

Analysts and data scientists would work with international corporate registration records, financial and commercial information, social media, property records, geolocation data and global shipping and trade information.

Other requirements covered cryptocurrency and blockchain investigations, deep web and open source intelligence, supply chain analysis, aviation asset research, network mapping and what the agency called “academic risk flagging,” a term the document did not define.

The required workforce included personnel cleared from Public Trust through Top Secret, including some eligible for access to Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI). The contractor was expected to place SCI-eligible personnel in government facilities and provide multilingual employees, including Mandarin speakers, for some assignments.

The document said ICE’s “re-prioritized mission” had multiplied demand for CLEAR data, citing the urgency of identifying unaccompanied minors and individuals involved in fraud affecting government funds.

The justification also cited voter fraud, immigration fraud and national security, without explaining what role ICE would play in investigating elections or how the data would be used to identify unaccompanied children.

The DHS forecast provides another indication of how the agency views the procurement.

On August 10, DHS changed its North American Industry Classification System code from 541611, covering administrative and general management consulting, to 561450, formally titled “Credit Bureaus.”

An earlier version of the forecast classified the work as custom computer programming before DHS changed it to management consulting in June.

“Credit Bureaus” does not necessarily mean ICE is purchasing conventional credit scores or consumer credit reports from Equifax, Experian or TransUnion.

The Census Bureau defines the category as establishments primarily engaged in compiling information such as credit and employment histories and supplying it to financial institutions, retailers and others that evaluate the creditworthiness of people and businesses. It also includes credit investigation services.

NAICS is an industry classification system, however, not an inventory of every dataset or intended use under a particular contract. The code change suggests ICE now views the dominant work as supplying compiled information rather than management consulting or computer programming.

That is an inference from the classification change; ICE has not publicly explained its selection.

Thomson Reuters states that it is not a consumer reporting agency and that none of its services or data constitute a consumer report under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. It says its data may not be used to establish eligibility for credit, insurance, employment, housing or government benefits.

The deleted ICE justification, however, said TRSS data would validate and verify “school, benefit, immigration and other eligibility requirements.” The document does not explain whether that referred to investigating possible fraud after an eligibility determination, rather than using the data to make the eligibility decision itself.

The distinction matters because the company’s stated restrictions prohibit the latter use for government benefits.

If ICE carries that code into the solicitation, the applicable Small Business Administration receipts threshold for qualifying as small would increase from $24.5 million under management consulting to $41 million under the credit bureau category.

The DHS acquisition forecast specifies no small business set-aside, so the practical effect may be limited, but the change could enlarge the group of bidders classified as small.

The six available pages of ICE’s justification offered limited public support for the proposed $125 million ceiling. They said the contracting officer would rely on TRSS labor rates previously found fair and reasonable under the GSA Multiple Award Schedule.

The available pages do not contain a government cost estimate or a breakdown showing how much of the ceiling would pay for data, software and personnel.

In a section asking how the agency would remove or overcome barriers to future competition, the justification said ICE would issue sources sought notices, reassess its technical and performance requirements and refine its acquisition strategy before a subsequent procurement.

ICE said industry feedback prompted it to reconsider the sole-source strategy before the proposed award was made. Exactly what changed remains unclear. ICE has not disclosed the industry feedback, whether competitors challenged the proprietary requirement, or whether it intends to broaden the technical specifications in the forthcoming solicitation.

TRSS may still compete for the new agreement and could ultimately win it. Its proprietary data, existing ICE integrations and cleared personnel could give it a substantial advantage.

If ICE releases the solicitation as forecast on August 24, it should show whether the agency has rewritten the requirement to permit meaningful competition or retained a combination of proprietary data, system integration and cleared personnel demands that competitors will struggle to satisfy.

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ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | identity analytics | procurement | surveillance | Thomson Reuters | U.S. Government