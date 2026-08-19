Identy confirmed for Level 1 fingerprint PAD, Mantra for Level 1 and 2

There are new test presentation attack detection (PAD) results for Identy and Mantra Softech India, as vendors seek independent, third party evaluations against international standards as a way to satisfy compliance and increase marketability.

Identy Finger AI app confirmed at PAD Level 1 in iBeta testing

An evaluation by iBeta Quality Assurance has found Identy’s Finger AI v1.0.967 application, derived from its Finger SDK v8.1.0 and supported by backend server component finger-identy-web-1, compliant for Level 1 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) testing in accordance with ISO/IEC 30107-3.

While fingerprint PAD at Level 1 is not unique, it is still relatively rare as evaluations go. Per iBeta’s letter of confirmation, “testing was conducted in accordance with the contract for a level of spoofing technique that only utilized simple, readily available methods to create artefacts of the genuine biometric for use in the presentation attack.”

In the end, “iBeta was not able to gain a liveness classification with the presentation attacks (PAs) on Identy.io’s Finger AI v1.0.967 application over a total of 1800 attacks (900 per device), resulting in an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0 percent.”

BixeLab confirms Mantra Softech slap scanners at PAD Levels 1, 2

BixeLab conducted biometric evaluations covering presentation attack detection (PAD) at Levels 1 and 2 for Mantra Softech India’s MORPHS Optical Fingerprint Scanner, a “contact-based slap-scanner device,” and the associated software, Morfin Enroll SDK v1.0. For each level, a total of 300 presentation attack transactions were conducted, and 50 bona fide presentation transactions were conducted across the 10 test subjects.

At both levels, the recorded Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) and Bona fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) was zero.

Letters of confirmation confirm that the MORPHS Optical Fingerprint Scanner has been tested “according to the applicable ISO/IEC 30107-3 specifications for Presentation Attack Detection testing and reporting and was tested in compliance with” both Level 1 and Level 2.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | BixeLab | fingerprint biometrics | iBeta | Identy | Mantra Softech | presentation attack detection