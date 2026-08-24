IDnow certified to issue signed reusable credentials ahead of AMLR deadline

IDnow’s Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) arm IDnow Trust Services AB is now certified to issue digital credentials with electronic signatures that meet the requirements of European regulated industries like financial services.

The company underwent a rigorous conformity assessment, according to the company announcement, for certification to issue reusable, verifiable credentials in the form of Qualified Electronic Attestations of Attributes (QEAAs). The assessment process including onsite visits and detailed reviews of the evidence trail for its QTSP and QEAA processes. The assessments draw on the ETSI EN 319 401 and ETSI TS 119 471 standards for attribute proofing, technical issuance, lifecycle management and security.

No conformance failures were noted during the assessment, IDnow says.

IDnow has submitted the conformity report to be added to the EU QEAA Trust List.

The timing is important, IDnow says, because Europe’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) takes effect on July 10, 2027. The regulation requires financial service providers to collect and verify a range of customer attributes and credentials, but some national digital ID schemes and EUDI Wallets may not be ready at that time to provide the data as part of the standard set of Personal Identity Data (PID).

At the same time, research by IDnow indicates that about half of French and German customers have even heard of EUDI Wallets, so they may not be ready to use the digital wallets, even if the wallets are ready for them.

“AMLR doesn’t just ask organizations to know who their customer is, it asks them to prove specific facts about that customer, and today’s identity infrastructure wasn’t built to do that consistently across Europe,” says Johannes Leser, managing director of IDnow Trust Services.

Crucially, Leser says, IDnow’s QEAA certification gives organizations a way to close that gap that is legally recognized and audit-ready even as they wait for EUDI Wallet rollouts catch up with the fixed regulatory deadlines.

IDnow got out ahead of eIDAS 2.0 deadlines with certification for its biometric identity verification a year ago.

Article Topics

AML | certification | electronic-signature | EU AMLR | IDnow | Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP)