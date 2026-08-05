Incode launches GovFaceMatch for DMV-based identity verification

Incode has announced the launch of GovFaceMatch, which a blog post calls “the first identity solution to verify biometrics directly against state DMV records in real time.”

The company says that, in the face of complex, sophisticated AI attacks that hobble traditional identity verification systems, “the only viable solution is to tie identity directly to an irrefutable source of truth.” Government records serve this purpose, and Incode is betting on their reliability, in that GovFaceMatch is the first product to launch in GovMatch, a suite of verification solutions built on government records.

“By matching a live selfie against the issuing government record,” it says, “GovFaceMatch confirms identity against the one source that cannot be fabricated, in an average of 10 seconds.”

No need to trust document, no additional friction

The firm is positioning its offering as an alternative to additional checks that add friction and can ultimately impact revenue. “Additional identity checks frustrate users, and that frustration translates to drop-offs and lost conversion,” it says. “Up to 40 percent of legitimate users abandon document-based verification before they complete their session.”

GovFaceMatch prioritizes a simple user experience, aiming to offer most customers a basic two-step process: scan a driver’s license barcode and take a selfie for matching. In doing so, it tweaks the central question from “does this document look legitimate?” to “does the person undergoing verification match a real government-issued identity?” This, Incode says, eliminates the need to trust the document at all.

The product can verify identity in an average of 10 seconds, and has led to a 20 percent increase in overall conversion for select use cases. It requires explicit consent for all user verifications, and facial biometrics “can be deleted immediately following verification.”

It operates through secure integrations with state DMV systems, with all biometric matching occurring within the DMV environment, behind its security perimeter. This form of direct verification against official issuing records, Incode says, provides “a level of certainty that legacy systems cannot replicate.”

Government records immune to agentic AI

In a post on LinkedIn, Incode CEO Ricardo Amper calls GovFaceMatch “a new standard for identity verification.” He says the threat of AI fraud has grown too sophisticated for the tradeoff between fraud and friction to survive.

“A fake identity built on real stolen data and the fraudster’s own face sells for as little as $15, and a fully functioning synthetic identity can be built in under seven minutes,” Amper says. “The data is real. The face passes the check. Traditional verification was never designed to stop this.”

Amper points to Incode’s recent Agentic Fraud Report, which “documented autonomous AI agents executing attacks with no human operator, generating documents, identities, and deepfakes at machine speed.”

“Every check that judges whether an artifact looks authentic loses ground as agentic AI improves. A government record does not.”

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | driver's license | identity verification | Incode | real-time biometrics | selfie biometrics