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India highlights deepfake detection projects as social media rules take effect

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
India highlights deepfake detection projects as social media rules take effect
 

India’s government is responding to deepfakes through social media rules, support for domestic detection research and criminal laws, and it wants the public to know. A government announcement summarizing the many measures it has taken names three among 13 deepfake detection projects it supports addressing manipulated media.

Saakshya, developed by IIT Jodhpur and IIT Madras, is described as a multi-agent, retrieval-augmented framework for deepfake detection and governance. AI Vishleshak, led by IIT Mandi and the Directorate of Forensic Services in Himachal Pradesh, has a more specific forensic focus. The project aims to improve the detection of audiovisual deepfakes and handwritten signature forgeries. IIT Kharagpur’s project targets synthetic speech and voice cloning attacks in real time. The three projects were selected under the second call for proposals within the Safe & Trusted AI program.

Earlier this year, the regulatory changes were adopted through amendments to the Information Technology (IT) Rules. These changes introduced labeling, traceable metadata, and platform checks for AI-generated content.

The amendments require platforms to identify and label AI-generated material and apply additional checks to user declarations about synthetic content.

The government has also reduced content removal and grievance timelines and expanded cybersecurity awareness programs for citizens, law enforcement, and public sector workers.

India’s response to deepfakes depends on different provisions based on the harm caused by the content.

The Information Technology Act can be used in cases involving identity theft, online impersonation, privacy violations, and the publication of obscene or sexually explicit material.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provides another route for enforcement.

Section 353 covers false or misleading statements, rumors or reports that can cause public fear or mischief, while organized cybercrime involving deepfake content can be prosecuted under Section 111.

The applicable law depends on how a deepfake is used, while citizen protection also relies on complaint and appeal mechanisms.

The government has issued a standard operating procedure for non-consensual intimate imagery. It provides guidance for victims, platforms, and law enforcement on responding to intimate or morphed images.

The government also says it has conducted 6,650 cybersecurity awareness workshops for more than 1.13 million participants, including students, teachers, law enforcement personnel, government employees, and members of the public.

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