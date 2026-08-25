India’s CSM Technologies joins MOSIP to connect GovTech with digital identity

India-based multinational GovTech provider CSM Technologies is moving into foundational digital identity and digital public infrastructure (DPI) through a strategic expansion. Part of that expansion involves engagement with MOSIP to join its technology partner ecosystem.

CSM is now listed as a systems integrator on the MOSIP Marketplace.

Technical teams with CSM completed comprehensive training on the Modular Open Source Identity Platform and built up the expertise to design, integrate, customize and implement digital identity solutions based on MOSIP, according to the announcement. The process for joining the MOSIP ecosystem as a system integrator, and the role of SIs in MOSIP implementations are explained in Biometric Update’s report on “Understanding MOSIP: What the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform is and how it is used.”

The company argues MOSIP’s modular architecture gives countries the opportunity to develop digital identity infrastructure with greater flexibility and ownership than they would otherwise have.

CSM Technologies MD and CEO Priyadarshi Pany notes the importance of digital identity to modern DPI.

“Our engagement with MOSIP strengthens our ability to help governments build identity systems that are secure, scalable, interoperable and aligned to their own institutional and citizen needs,” Pany says in the announcement. “For CSM, this is not simply an addition to our technology portfolio; it is a significant capability that complements our experience of building mission-critical digital platforms for governments across emerging economies.”

CSM Technologies launched its stock to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India in July. The company booked revenue of just under 2.3 billion Indian rupees (roughly US$24 million) in the full 2026 fiscal year.

Sahi notes the adoption of MOSIP positions CSM to bid on complex, multilateral-funded DPI Projects, and says the company is planning to scale its international business following its recent listing.

The World Bank’s 2026 Global Digital Public Infrastructure Program says 2.9 billion people, the majority of them living in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, do not have digital IDs they can use for online transactions, CSM points out.

The “Understanding MOSIP” report also delves into the growing emphasis across the ecosystem on sustainability and effective service delivery.

CSM’s experience in GovTech provides a competitive position for countries looking to integrate their identity programs with government services and other DPI components.

Article Topics

biometrics | CSM Technologies | digital identity | digital public infrastructure | India | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform)