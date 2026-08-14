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Intellicheck reports steady growth and prepares for major customer transition

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Intellicheck reports steady growth and prepares for major customer transition
 

Intellicheck’s physical and digital identity validation revenue was up by 16 percent on a year-over-year basis to $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, driving results that broadly show steady improvement.

Nearly half of that (48 percent) came from banking and another 29 percent from retail, as Intellicheck’s customer base expands.

A customer that made up 29 percent of Intellicheck’s revenue in the first half of 2026, however, is shifting from a sole-source relationship to a multi-vendor approach.

Bryan Lewis, President and CEO of Intellicheck, notes the customer’s traffic shift is yet to reach expected levels, and that the customer is nonetheless transitioning to Intellicheck’s new API. Lewis also says his company is “significantly stronger and more diversified today than it was even several years ago, and as such is much better positioned to address this challenge than at any other time in our history.”

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