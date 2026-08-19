Intellicheck targets wealth management with new ID verification deployment

The indirect sales strategy for Intellicheck has resulted in a customer win in the financial services segment. One of its channel partners will integrate the company’s identity verification technology into its platform for an unnamed investment management firm.

The technology will verify prospective customers during digital account opening. Intellicheck describes the agreement as its first move into wealth management, with customer onboarding and acquisition identified as the applications.

The deployment continues a channel strategy that Intellicheck began developing several years ago. The company appointed its first head of channel and technology alliances in 2023 to establish relationships with identity platforms, software providers and other technology partners.

“This deployment with one of the world’s leading investment management companies demonstrates both the strength of our channel partnership program and the growing demand for solutions capable of stopping increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts without adding friction to the customer experience,” says Bryan Lewis, chief executive officer at Intellicheck.

It has since made its verification service available through integrations such as PingOne DaVinci to enable orchestrated identity workflows.

Investment account onboarding has its own problems with increasingly complex fraud. FINRA’s 2026 regulatory oversight report warns that criminals are using generative AI to create fraudulent identity documents and deepfake images to commit new account fraud and account takeovers.

The deployment also comes as Intellicheck works to expand a business that remains dependent on a small number of large customers.

Its physical and digital identity verification revenue increased by 16 percent year over year to $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2026. Banking and lending generated 48 percent of quarterly revenue, while retail contributed another 29 percent.

An investment management customer could expand Intellicheck into a related financial services market. The diversification is important because the company’s three largest customers collectively accounted for 56 percent of revenue.

The investment management win therefore supports the company’s diversification strategy. The company has not disclosed the expected transaction volume or revenue recognition schedule.

“Deployments like this one reflect our broader strategy of expanding into additional verticals, allowing us to capture a greater share of our addressable market while building a more diversified foundation for the business,” Lewis adds.

Article Topics

fraud prevention | ID verification | Intellicheck | onboarding