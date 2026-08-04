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Intercede unveils digital identity contracts, renewals worth $2.6M

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Intercede unveils digital identity contracts, renewals worth $2.6M
 

London Stock Exchange-listed Intercede Group says it has booked $2.6 million in renewals and new contracts to deploy its MyID CMS (credential management system) for PKI-based digital identities.

Intercede customers include U.S. federal agencies, a multinational military alliance, public sector bodies in Europe and organizations in the Middle East. The company also says it has added professional services engagements to existing contracts with customers in defence, aerospace and the U.S. government, and identified potential future renewals worth $1.65 million through 2030.

The company’s revenues have fallen from 2024 levels, but its profitability remains strong, according to a company announcement.

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