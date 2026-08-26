Japan merges My Number apps into unified digital identity platform

Japan’s Digital Agency has launched the My Number App (Myna App), a portal for government services and identity verification. The app combines the existing Digital Authentication App and My Number Portal App, enabling citizens to use their My Number Card – Japan’s individual ID card associated with a unique 12-digit national identification number – for ID verification, access administrative procedures like change of address or passport applications, and provide electronic signatures, all in one app.

According to a report from BigGo Finance, the new app promises to support the My Number Card on iPhone and the electronic certificate for Android smartphones, “allowing identity verification through biometric authentication alone without removing the physical card.”

Unlike the Portal app, the combined offering gives users the ability to perform identity verification without having to hold a physical My Number Card against the phone. After a one-time user registration, authentication and signing can be completed on iPhone using only biometric authentication via Face ID.

For now, Android users still have to tap their card and enter a PIN, but a further update scheduled for this fall will bring it in line with the iPhone offering.

Sensitive data means new app triggers mandatory screen lock

The new app will also change a user’s device security options, in that it makes device lock settings on the smartphone itself (such as biometric authentication) mandatory. Per the report, “the Myna App cannot be used on devices without a screen lock configured.”

The addition of digital authentication to the foundation provided by the My Number Portal app significantly broadens the reach of its verification capabilities; the Digital Authentication App has racked up about 7.61 million downloads since its 2024 release, while the Portal app has a user base of some 85 million, offering access to more than 300 services.

Japan’s Digital Agency says future updates, including facial photo capture for selfie biometric capabilities, are possible in part because of its in-house development model. Batch signing of multiple documents will be enabled, and a plan is in place to allow AI agents to use services within Myna Portal by 2027 using the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Article Topics

AI agents | biometric authentication | digital government | electronic-signature | identity verification | Japan | My Number | Myna App