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Jordan reaches 85.5% digital government, targets full rollout this year

Sanad adoption grows, AI becomes the next focus of Jordan's modernization strategy
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Jordan reaches 85.5% digital government, targets full rollout this year
 

The Jordanian government says it aims to complete the digitalization of all public services before the year comes to an end. With 82.5 percent of services digitized in the first quarter of 2026, the figure moved to 85.5 percent in the second, Jordan News Agency reports.

Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Minister, Sami Smeirat, said as quoted that the progress is a reflection of the intense work the government is putting in to end fragmented procedures in the delivery of public services.

Progress in the digital government implementation, the official said, aligns with the overall vision of the country’s Economic Modernization Program. In April, the government made the use of digital ID mandatory to access public services.

Apart from the continuous digitization of services, adoption of the Sanad digital platform has also continued to expand with the number of users growing from 2.4 million in May, to over 2.88 million by the end of last month. The digital ID app, which operates using iris biometrics from IrisGuard, was granted legal status in May. The same month, officials also reported that more than 17,000 school certificates had been issued through it.

The use of digital signatures and access to public services via digital channels is also steadily growing, the government minister said, citing an increase in the number of comprehensive government service centres to 15, enabling more than 120,000 citizens to access 229 services from 24 public entities.

Digital connectivity is also strong with mobile internet covering about 99 percent of the population, and more than 90 percent of citizens also own a smartphone which facilitates access to digital services.

The growing digital adoption in Jordan is possibly because the country is not just digitizing individual services, but building a holistic digital government framework through the Sanad super app which encompasses healthcare, education, finance, and other public service sectors.

Fellow Middle East nation, UAE, is also seeing strong growth in digital adoption where the 100 percent benchmark is not very far away.

For the next steps, Jordan says it plans to expand the integration of AI into public service delivery, automation and data management, and pursue digital skills development so as to better prepare talents for the digital economy.

Jordan scored 71 percent in the latest UN ESCWA Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index, an eight-percentage-point increase year-on-year, which places the country in the “advanced maturity” category, an indication of the steady progress in the implementation of its digital government agenda.

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