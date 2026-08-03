Laos rolls out digital ID wallet as paper credentials phased out

A digital identity mobile application LAeID that is linked to a centralized population database has been available in the past weeks for use in Laos as the government speeds up its efforts to do away with paper-based identity systems.

The platform, launched by the country’s Census Management and Grassroots Development Department last month, will serve as a centralized digital wallet making it possible for citizens to store their identity credentials, The Laotian Times reports. The app has had more than 5,000 downloads.

With it, users can keep and verify several official documents digitally such as their national ID cards, passports, birth, academic, marriage or health certificates, as well as driver’s licenses, just to cite a few. Some of these are yet to be fully integrated with the platform.

State officials say the coming of the digital ID app puts an end to the use of the traditional household registration book which has been used in the past. The old paper-based national ID card will also no longer be acceptable for public transactions. Citizens can use the wallet to pre-register for a national ID card.

The government has told citizens that the app will greatly streamline how they access services as it comes with speed, security, accuracy and less cost. As such, they are being encouraged to download it, create accounts, and update their personal identity details. Authorities have also called on all public institutions to accept identity verification via the platform, and also do well to integrate their services to the platform.

Among the other benefits of the move, the government aims to strengthen security with better control over identity verification, as well as digital inclusion with the possibility of digital ID improving access to social protection and financial services, especially for rural populations.

Early this year, Laos announced plans to transition from the use of Family Books to a digital household registration system. The rollout of the digital ID app comes months after the country started the issuance of its new national ID card as it pursues its broader digital transformation agenda.

Laos’ digital transformation efforts have broad-based support from countries including Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. This mirrors how Global South countries are leveraging regional technical and financial partnerships to fast-track their digital transformation journeys.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallet | government services | LaeID | Laos | Laos digital ID card