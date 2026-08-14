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Latest round of BixeLab biometrics evaluations include Level 3 PAD, IAD tests

Legitimuz, Emirates Face Recognition and LexisNexis Risk Solutions complete independent testing as demand grows for standards-based biometric assurance.
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Latest round of BixeLab biometrics evaluations include Level 3 PAD, IAD tests
 

A pair of facial recognition providers have passed Level 3 independent biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and Injection Attack Detection (IAD) evaluations by BixeLab among a series of assessments by the Australian lab.

Legitimuz Tecnologia LTDA’s IAD product met the test criteria for compliance with CEN/TS 18099, in addition to the company’s LegitFace Android SDK face liveness solution passing assessments against ISO/IEC 30107-3 at PAD Levels 1, 2 and 3.

Emirates Face Recognition LLC likewise submitted its EFR-Mobile SDK for ISO/IEC PAD testing at all three levels, and IAD testing against CEN/TS 18099. The software is used in production within the UAE’s banking system.

Level 3 evaluations test the software’s ability to correctly identify attacks carried out with a high degree of effort, skill and resources, as BixeLab detailed in a white paper earlier this year. BixeLab General Manager Somya Singh explained what the levels of biometric PAD testing mean in a recent Biometric Update webinar.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ IDVerse matching performance, liveness tested

A LinkedIn post from BixeLab says it has completed a biometrics testing program for LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ IDVerse solutions. The evaluation included ISO/IEC 19795-2 compliant biometric performance evaluation of the IDVerse FR5 matching engine; and ISO/IEC 30107-3 compliant Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) evaluation of IDVerse Liveness 5 at Level 1 and Level 2 sophistication.

The Letter of Confirmation for IDVerse FR5 says “the biometric performance evaluation was conducted remotely via a RESTful API, using a test corpus of 246 image pairs consisting of passport style enrollment images and selfie style verification images.” Both the False Match Rate and False Non-Match Rate were measured at zero percent.

Likewise, assessments for both PAD Level 1 and PAD Level 2 for IDVerse Liveness 5 measured zero classification errors.

BixeLab says completed assessments “provide independent evidence of solution performance and resilience against presentation attacks, conducted in accordance with internationally recognised testing standards.”

Demand for trusted biometrics testing has risen with the growth of the identity market and the introduction of digital identity regulations.

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